Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Experience Substantial Improvement and Complete Analysis by 2030

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Trends

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market 2021 – Revenue Status and Forecast Report 2030

Increasing usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) is the key factor driving the global advanced metering infrastructure market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regulatory mandates and legislative directives are being issued by government bodies all over the world addressing the development of smart grids and the deployment of smart meters. These government mandates are the primary drivers of the global advanced metering infrastructure market. Furthermore, the increase in energy consumption as well as the requirement for enhanced customer service and utility efficiency are driving the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure market. The global advanced metering infrastructure market size was valued at $17.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $52.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is a communication architecture that allows a smart utility meter with an IP address to communicate with a utility provider in an automatic, two-way manner. AMI is seen as an important part of any smart grid initiative. The goal of an AMI is to offer utility companies with real-time data about power consumption and allow customers to make informed choices about energy usage based on the price at the time of use.

Recent advancements in the utility business are projected to open up the possibility of a wide range of collecting systems and water utilities. Utilities are anticipated to implement dynamic pricing schemes and demand responses to shift or reduce energy use to non-peak hours driven by legal and environmental objectives to save resources. However, inadequate financial incentives for utilities and the need for improvement in customer service level may hamper advanced metering infrastructure market growth. These are some of the advanced metering infrastructure market trends observed globally.

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into product type, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segregated into smart metering devices (electricity, gas water), solutions (meter communication infrastructure and software), and services (system integration, deployment, and program consulting).

Based on smart metering devices, the electricity segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the water segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0%.

Based on the solution, the software segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2%.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 (𝐀𝐌𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

SENSUS

EATON CORPORATION PLC.

Echelon Corporation

Itron Inc.

IBM Corporation

Landis+Gyr

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dynosonic

SIEMENS ENERGY

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Based on services, the program consulting segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the System Integration segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.50%. AMI communications networks are driven by the need for low-bandwidth, low-cost, delay-insensitive metering. Both the network and the communications module in each meter must be as low-cost as possible. The early days of AMI witnessed narrow-band Communication (PLC) and RF-Mesh as the primary communication technologies driving AMI adoption.

End-users of advanced metering infrastructure include residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment was the major share contributor in 2020; however, the industrial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 13.3%. Government agencies and utilities are turning toward AMI systems as part of larger "smart grid" initiatives. For instance, global power consumption is expected to rise by over 80% between 2012 and 2040, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Region-wise, the advanced metering infrastructure market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered the largest share of the market in 2020, while the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 13.1%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on smart metering devices, the electricity segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 56.9% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Based on solution, the software segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 81.4% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Based on service, the program consulting segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 56.9% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- By end-user, the supplements segment accounted for 50.8% of the global advanced metering infrastructure market share in FY2020.

- Region-wise, Europe is the major consumer of advanced metering infrastructure. It accounted for around 45.0% of the global market share in 2020.

