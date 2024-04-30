Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,453 in the last 365 days.

Trade surplus hits $8.4 billion in four months: GSO

VIETNAM, April 30 -  

 HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam's import-export revenue reached 238.88 billion USD in the first four months of this year, with trade surplus reaching US$8.4 billion, higher than the $7.66 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

April exports were estimated at $30.94 billion, up 10.6 per cent over the same period last year, pushing the total results in the first four months of this year to $123.64 billion, a year-on-year rise of 15 per cent.

Of the total, the domestic sector contributed $33.62 billion, and the FDI sector $90.02 billion.

Exports of processed products were estimated at $108.27 billion, accounting for 87.5 per cent of the total.

The US is the largest export market of Việt Nam with a revenue of $34.1 billion, followed by China with $18 billion and the EU with $16.4 billion.

In April, Việt Nam imported $30.26 billion worth of products, a rise of 19.9 per cent year on year, pushing the total import value in the January-April period to $115.24 billion, up 15.4 per cent over the same period last year.

Imports of the domestic sector were $41.86 billion, while that of the foreign-invested sector was $73.38 billion.

Production materials were the major imports in the four-month period with a value of $108.33 billion, accounting for 94 per cent of the total imports.

China remained the biggest import market of Việt Nam with a value of $41.6 billion, and the Republic of Korea came second with $17.1 billion. Việt Nam also imported $15.6 billion worth of goods from ASEAN countries in the period, the GSO reported, adding that the April trade surplus hit $0.68 billion. VNS

 

You just read:

Trade surplus hits $8.4 billion in four months: GSO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more