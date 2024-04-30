Affective Computing Market Size is to Hit USD 953.3 Billion By 2031 with CAGR of 37.6%
The proliferation of social robotics and virtual assistants in various settings, including homes, healthcare facilities, and customer service environmentsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Affective Computing Market size was valued at USD 74.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 953.3 Billion By 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 37.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Affective computing, a burgeoning field at the intersection of psychology, computer science, and artificial intelligence, is poised to revolutionize how machines perceive and respond to human emotions. With the exponential growth of digital interactions and the increasing integration of AI into everyday life, the affective computing market is experiencing unprecedented expansion. This market encompasses a wide array of technologies and applications, from facial recognition systems that can detect subtle emotional cues to virtual assistants capable of empathetic responses.
One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the affective computing market is the rising demand for emotionally intelligent systems across various industries. Businesses are recognizing the value of understanding and responding to customer emotions, leading to the adoption of affective computing solutions in areas such as market research, customer service, and advertising. Additionally, the healthcare sector is leveraging affective computing to develop personalized mental health interventions, detect early signs of neurological disorders, and improve patient outcomes through empathetic robotic companions..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Microsoft, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Apple, Pyreos, Affectiva, CrowdEmotion, Qualcomm, IBM, Elliptic Labs, Kairos, Eyesight Technologies, Google, Intel, Cognitec Systems, PointGrab, Beyond Verbal, SightCorp, GestureTek, nViso, Eyeris, and others.
Research objectives:
The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Affective Computing market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Affective Computing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.
It has segmented the global Affective Computing market
By technology
Touch-based
Touchless
By software
Speech Recognition
Gesture Recognition
Facial Feature Extraction
Analytics Software
Enterprise Software
By component
Software
Hardware
By hardware
Sensors
Cameras
Storage Devices and Processors
Others
By verticals
Academia and Research
Media and Entertainment
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Retail and eCommerce
Automotive
Regional Outlook:
The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Affective Computing market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa
Key Objectives of the Global Affective Computing Market Report:
Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Affective Computing market
Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies
Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market
Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Affective Computing market
Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Affective Computing market
