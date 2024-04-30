Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on May 1st 2024

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SHL), based in Canada and focused on the development of a domestic source of nickel production for the United states, is pleased to announce that Stephen Balch, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1st.



DATE: May 1st, 2024

TIME: 1:30-2:00 pm

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Acquisition of 4 nickel properties in Oregon

Most advanced project, Cleopatra, has 39.5 Mt resource @ 0.93% Ni

Red Flat Property also has nickel resource

Additional properties include Eight Dollar and Shamrock

30% interest in high-grade copper project Great Burnt with Benton Resources

Over $8 million in cash and securities

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company also holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 3.6 million shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc., 10.0 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., 15.0 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. and 2.5 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc.. Spruce’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SHL”. More detailed information can be found on the Company’s website at:

http://www.spruceridgeresources.com

CONTACTS:

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Stephen Balch, P.Geo.

President and CEO

905-407-9586

steve@beci.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com