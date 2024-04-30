In-person early voting for 2024 Primary Election begins on May 1

Charleston, W. Va. – In-person early voting for West Virginia's 2024 Primary Election begins on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, early voting will be conducted in all 55 counties from Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 11. All counties will offer early voting at the county courthouse or courthouse annex, and several counties will have additional community voting locations that are easily accessible to voters.

"Early voting is a convenient opportunity for many West Virginia voters to cast a ballot when it fits their schedule," said Secretary Warner. "With 10 days of early voting, which include two Saturdays, voters have plenty of opportunities to plan and participate safely and securely in our primary election."

Warner said that early voting is open at county courthouses and courthouse annexes during their regular business hours on weekdays, and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Days and hours for community early voting locations will vary by county.

A link to early voting locations in all 55 counties can be found HERE​.