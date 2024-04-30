O3 Mining to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 1st 2024

O3 Mining Inc. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) (“O3 Mining” or the “Corporation”), based in Val-d’Or, Quebec focused on the Marban Alliance Project, today announced that Jose Vizquerra, CEO, President & Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1st, 2024.



DATE: May 1st, 2024

TIME: 3:00 PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1st and May 2nd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Released high grade results from their Q1 2024 drilling campaign at the Malartic H deposit highlighting 119.1 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in hole O3MA-24-652 at a vertical depth of 114.2 metres, including 297.0 g/t over 1.0 metres (see news release of O3 Mining dated April 17, 2024 and entitled “O3 Mining Intersects 119.1 g/t Au over 2.5 Metres at Malartic H, Marban Alliance”)

Received the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) award for Sustainable Development, recognizing exceptional commitment to sustainable development in the mining industry (see news release of O3 Mining dated March 6, 2024 and entitled “O3 Mining Received 2024 PDAC Sustainable Development Award”)

Released the outlook for 2024, outlining essential catalysts of de-risking the Marban Alliance project, progressing potential strategic synergies, and kicking off key technical studies (see news release of O3 Mining dated January 31, 2024 and entitled “O3 Mining Releases Outlooks 2024")

Strengthened presence in the Casa Berardi Trend by Consolidating the Kinebik project through the closing of two transactions with NewOrigin Gold Corp and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (see news release of O3 Mining dated December 22, 2023 and entitled “O3 Mining Strengthens Presence in the Casa Berardi Trend by Consolidating the Kinebik Project”)

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (107,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

CONTACTS:

José Vizquerra | CEO, President & Director

info@o3mining.com

Alex Rodriguez | Vice President, Corporate Development

arodriguez@o3mining.com

Telephone: +1 (647) 391-7724

Toll Free: +1 (833) 979-3516

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com