Newcore Gold to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 2, 2024

Newcore Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. (“Newcore” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that the Company will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2, 2024 at 11:00am ET.



DATE: May 2, 2024

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https//bit.ly/3ISIVUN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about Newcore Gold at newcoregold.com.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer(1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 22% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2022 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Newcore Gold Ltd.

Mal Karwowska

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com