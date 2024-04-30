AgriFORCE Receives Australian Patent Allowance for Its High Fiber, High Protein Low Carbohydrate Flour and Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, announces that IP Australia, the intellectual property branch of the Australian government has granted the Company a standard patent for its high fiber, high protein, low carbohydrate flour. Patent number 2018215090, titled, “High fiber, high protein, low carbohydrate flour, sweetened liquid, sweeteners, cereals, and methods for production thereof,” was granted on April 4, 2024.



AgriFORCE Executive Turnaround Consultant Jolie Kahn commented, “We continue to expand our extensive intellectual property portfolio where we remain dedicated to providing novel and feasible solutions to key agricultural problems from sustainable, nutritious crop development to new financial solutions for farmers throughout the world. In the meantime, we are grateful for our ongoing relationship with IP Australia and look forward to continuing to grow our patent estate for the benefit of our stockholders.”

The Company is currently commercializing a first line of flours under the UN(Think) Awakened Flour Brand, which utilizes the technology. These wheat Whole Kernel flours are produced in the first phase of AgriFORCE’s patent-pending process. The process allows for a precise method to lightly germinate wheat by utilizing carefully monitored humidity and temperature to activate the product’s enzymes at the ideal time to maximize the nutritional elements of sprouted grains. Once milled, Awakened Grains are turned into Awakened Flour. Because the wheat isn’t sprouted completely in AgriFORCE’s proprietary process, it can be used not only in breads like sprouted wheat, but also in other products including pastas and pastries.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

Follow AgriFORCE on Twitter: @agriforcegs

Follow AgriFORCE on Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Connect with AgriFORCE on LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Investor Relations:

Richard Wong, CFO, rwong@agriforcegs.com

CORE IR

investorrelations@agriforcegs.com