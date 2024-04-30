Fractyl Health Announces Multiple Presentations at the Upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 Conference and the German Diabetes Association (DDG) Annual Meeting

At DDG, Fractyl Health will present new clinical updates on its ongoing real-world registry study of Revita® in patients with T2D in Germany



At DDW, Fractyl Health will provide an oral presentation from its Rejuva® platform with new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of GLP-1 based pancreatic gene therapy (GLP-1 PGTx) to durably reduce liver fat in the diet-induced obesity model

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that it will present new data from its ongoing real-world registry study of Revita for T2D at the upcoming German Diabetes Association (DDG) Annual Meeting taking place May 8-11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. The Company will also present an oral abstract with new preclinical data on the potential of Rejuva to durably impact liver metabolic health during the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) taking place May 18-24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Details of the presentations are provided below.

German Diabetes Association (DDG) Annual Meeting

Presentation Title: A Prospective Post-Market Clinical Follow-Up Registry to Evaluate Real-World Effectiveness of Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Poster Number: P01.02 (Paper-ID: 68228)

Poster Area: Posterwalk 1: Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes (Clinical)

Location: Level 1 – Poster Area

Level 1 – Poster Area Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 2:07 p.m. – 2:14 p.m. ET



Digestive Disease Week (DDW)

Presentation Title: Single-Dose GLP-1-Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Maintains Weight Loss After Semaglutide Withdrawal and Reduces Hepatic Triglycerides in a Murine Model of Obesity

Abstract Number: 4029196

Session Title: AGA Basic Science Plenary

Location: 103AB at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

103AB at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET



About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and TD2 continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or https://twitter.com/FractylHealth.

About Revita

Fractyl Health’s lead product candidate, Revita, is based on the company’s insights surrounding the potential role of the gut in obesity and T2D. Revita is designed to remodel the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation (i.e., duodenal mucosal resurfacing) to edit abnormal intestinal nutrient sensing and signaling mechanisms that are a potential root cause of metabolic disease. Revita has received a CE mark in Europe and, in January 2022, received reimbursement authorization through NUB in Germany for the treatment of T2D. In the United States, Revita is for investigational use only under US law. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with inadequately controlled T2D despite multiple medicines and insulin, called Revitalize-1, is currently enrolling in the United States and Europe. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with obesity after discontinuation of GLP-1 based drugs, called Remain-1, is anticipated to initiate in H2 2024.

About Rejuva

Fractyl Health’s Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

