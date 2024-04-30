Energy and Water Development Corp. Partners with IBN for Enhanced Corporate Communications

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), a pioneering green-tech engineering company focused on creating solutions for water and energy needs in challenging environments, is pleased to announce its new partnership with IBN. As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate communications, EAWD has chosen IBN, renowned for its multifaceted financial news and publishing services, to enhance visibility and outreach to stakeholders.



EAWD is celebrated for its innovative approach in the engineering sector, developing water and energy systems by integrating existing technologies with its patent-pending system configurations and technical expertise. The company customizes these systems to meet specific client requirements and has successfully implemented projects in Mexico and Germany, with further deployments underway.

As a vendor accredited by the United Nations, EAWD offers comprehensive services including design, construction, maintenance, and specialized consulting. It is dedicated to supporting the operational growth and sustainability of its clients' businesses by ensuring the efficient and profitable provision of essential resources.

Under the new partnership, IBN will utilize its expansive network, which includes 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, and social media channels, to significantly enhance EAWD’s market presence. With more than 18 years of experience assisting 500+ client partners, IBN's strategic use of InvestorWire and other distribution services will play a crucial role in broadening EAWD’s reach across global markets.

For additional information about Energy and Water Development Corp., please visit the company’s newsroom at https://IBN.fm/EAWD and https://Energy-Water.com/News

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

EAWD is a global leader in providing engineered solutions for water scarcity and energy challenges, utilizing proven technologies to deliver tailored solutions. The company’s services encompass design, construction, and maintenance, catering to a diverse clientele including private sector businesses, government agencies, and NGOs. EAWD has offices in the United States, Germany, and Mexico, and is expanding its influence in Latin America.

For further details, visit www.Energy-Water.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of EAWD’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although EAWD believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. EAWD does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause EAWD’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com