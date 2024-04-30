Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market is Expected to Reach $1.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Biometric authentication in healthcare plays a pivotal role in elevating patient care standards and boosting the market's growth trajectory. By providing precise patient identification, biometrics significantly curtail medical errors, ensuring that patients receive accurate treatments and medications. Moreover, this technology enhances patient safety by safeguarding sensitive medical data and streamlining healthcare processes, improving operational efficiency and fueling market expansion. The complexity and time-consuming nature of ensuring seamless integration of biometric systems within the current healthcare IT infrastructure can potentially act as a deterrent, impeding the market's growth trajectory. This intricate process necessitates meticulous attention to detail and substantial investments in terms of both time and resources. Consequently, this challenge may contribute to a slowdown in the broader adoption of biometric technologies within the healthcare sector.

Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Modality, By Solution Type, By Application, By End User & By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East And Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing demand for advanced biometric solutions designed for authentication and identification applications Key Market Driver Growing focus on Government initiatives supporting the adoption of biometrics in healthcare

The global biometrics as a service in the healthcare market is segmented by component, modality, application, end user and region.

"Software segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

In 2022, the software segment of the component segment emerged as the dominant player in the biometrics as a service (BaaS) market, demonstrating the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This robust growth is primarily attributed to the seamless integration capabilities of biometric software with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, which contribute significantly to the enhancement of patient identification processes. Furthermore, the utilization of biometric software leads to a reduction in data errors, thereby elevating the overall precision and security of healthcare data management. These factors collectively serve as pivotal drivers fostering market expansion in the healthcare biometrics and BaaS sector.

"The multimodal modality segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

In 2022, the multimodal biometrics segment of the modality segment established itself as the predominant force within the biometrics as a service (BaaS) market, exhibiting the most robust CAGR throughout the projected timeframe. Multimodal biometrics, characterized by their amalgamation of various biometric modalities, including fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scanning, culminate in heightened precision and a pronounced reduction in instances of false positives or negatives. This pivotal factor is poised to be the driving force behind the expansion of this market.

"Fingerprint solution type segment accounted for the largest share of the global biometrics as a service in the healthcare market."

In 2022, the fingerprint biometrics segment of the solution type segment ascended as the preeminent force within the biometrics as a service (BaaS) market, while the voice recognition segment showcased the most substantial CAGR across the projected period. Fingerprint biometric solutions distinguished themselves by delivering a remarkable level of precision in patient identification and access control, thereby mitigating the potential for medical errors and unauthorized entry, a particularly pertinent attribute in healthcare scenarios with time-sensitive demands. These inherent advantages, characterized by the rapidity of fingerprint scans and their unparalleled accuracy, have fortified the market's trajectory and solidified the fingerprint segment's leading position in the healthcare biometrics landscape.

"Medical record and data center security application segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period of the global biometrics as a service in healthcare market."

In 2022, the medical record and data center security segment of the application segment emerged as the predominant force within the biometrics as a service (BaaS) market, showcasing the most substantial CAGR throughout the projected duration. The impetus behind this remarkable growth is rooted in the escalating concerns regarding data breaches within the healthcare sector, which pose grave risks to the confidentiality of sensitive patient information. Consequently, healthcare organizations increasingly turn to biometric security solutions to fortify their data centers. These biometric measures, characterized by their ability to institute robust access control mechanisms, granting access solely to authorized personnel and diligently thwarting any unauthorized attempts to breach patient records, are poised to drive the sustained expansion of this dynamic market segment.

“Hospitals and clinics end user segment held the largest market share growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of the biometrics as a service in the healthcare market.”

In 2022, the hospitals and clinics segment of the end user segment emerged as the predominant force within the biometrics as a service (BaaS) market, showcasing the most substantial CAGR throughout the projected duration. Biometric solutions are increasingly integral to the healthcare landscape, particularly in hospitals and clinics, where they serve as a linchpin in bolstering security and patient care quality. These sophisticated systems are adeptly employed to enforce access control protocols in secure zones, such as medication storage facilities, thereby fortifying overall security measures. Simultaneously, biometrics play an indispensable role in ensuring precise patient identification, a paramount factor in minimizing errors and elevating patient safety standards. As healthcare institutions continually prioritize patient welfare and data integrity, the pervasive adoption of biometrics signifies an enduring growth trajectory within the healthcare biometrics market, where these technologies are unequivocally recognized as pivotal enablers of both enhanced security and healthcare service excellence.

"North America region accounted for the largest share of the global biometrics as a service in the healthcare market."

Global biometrics as a service in the healthcare market has been categorized on the basis of five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, the North American region accounted for the largest market share. In the North American region, the robust regulatory framework governing data protection, exemplified by regulations like HIPAA in the United States and parallel regulations in Canada, imposes exacting security mandates. Consequently, healthcare institutions are compelled to adopt biometric solutions as a means to align with stringent compliance requirements. Furthermore, North America grapples with persistent cybersecurity threats, heightening the imperative for healthcare organizations to fortify their security posture. In this context, integrating biometrics is a strategic imperative, serving as an additional layer of defense to safeguard patient data. These concurrent factors significantly underpin and drive the burgeoning growth of biometrics as a service market within the North American region.

Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare market major players covered in the report, such as:

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Imprivata, Inc. (US)

Suprema Inc. (South Korea)

BIO-key International, Inc. (US)

Thales (US)

ASSA ABLOY (HID Global Corporation) (US)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Idex Biometrics ASA (Europe)

Spectra Technovision(India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Aware, Inc. (US)

Aratek (US)

Advent International, L.P. (US)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

Voice Biometrics Group (US)

Imageware (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Modality

Unimodal

Multimodal

By Solution Type

Fingerprint scanning

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm & Vein Recognition

Others (DNA, signature, and keystroke)

By Application

Patient Identification & Tracking

Medical Record Security & Data Center Security

Care Provider Authentication

RPM

Pharmacy Dispensing

Others (Insurance Frauds & Narcotic Security)

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Long term care centers and home care settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (diagnostic centers, physicians and physician organizations, and private healthcare service providers)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers of biometric services and software

Manufacturers of biometric technologies

Healthcare institutions (medical data centers)

Research and clinical laboratories

Distributors and suppliers of healthcare biometrics

Health insurance payers

Academic institutes and universities

Educational platform providers

Academic medical institutes

Venture capitalists

Government agencies

Hospitals (public and private)

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Rehabilitation centers

Market research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the biometrics as a service in healthcare market on the basis of component, modality, solution type, application, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, collaborations, and approvals in the global biometrics as a service in healthcare market.

