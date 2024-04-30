Western Uranium & Vanadium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Today

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: WSTRF) (CSE: WUC) (“Western” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce that George Glasier, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, today April 30th. Western invites individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: Tuesday April 30, 2024

TIME: 11:30am ET / 9:30am MT

LINK : https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is ramping-up high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Maverick Minerals Processing Plant is being licensed in Utah and will include the kinetic separation process.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.





