Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC), (the “Company” or “Sacks Parente”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provides a business update.



Financial Highlights

Revenue of $350k in 1Q24 exceeded all of FY2023 revenue

April 2024 is expected to be record revenue month, and 2Q24 revenue is expected to grow 100% sequentially over 1Q24

Recent Corporate Highlights

Expanded its Newton Golf Shaft division with the addition of Newton Motion Fairway Wood shaft to complement its initial Newton Motion Driver shaft

Introduced a unique incentive program for golf professionals, custom club fitters, and golf instructors to help drive revenue growth from the Company’s Sacks Parente line of putters

Introduced an innovative putter demo program that offers golfers the opportunity to test its premium putters prior to purchase

Announced that the Company’s premium putters and Newton Motion driver shafts were available in all 126 Club Champion retail stores nationwide. The Company expects to see accelerated quarterly revenue from this relationship begining in 2Q24

Entered into player agreements for Newton Motion shaft sponsorships with Ken Duke (PGA Tour Champions), Gene Sauers (PGA Tour Champions), and Fernandra Lira (LET/LPGA/Epson Tours)

Appointed golf-industry veteran Jane Casanta to the Board of Directors

“Our marketing efforts -- especially through paid social advertising -- over the last six months for both our premium line of putters and our advanced Newton Motion replacement shafts are helping to build brand awareness and accelerate our revenue growth,” commented Greg Campbell, Sacks Parente’s Executive Chairman. “The launch of the Newton Motion Driver shaft in November has been met with very positive early adoption, including from some professionals, which gives us confidence that the recent launch of the Newton Motion Fairway Wood shaft will be met with similar success. Much of the revenue growth in the first quarter was tied to traction from the Newton Motion Driver shaft introduction, allowing us to deliver higher revenue than we did in all of 2023. We expect this momentum to continue, as April will be a record revenue month for us and we see second quarter revenue doubling that from the first quarter. We are entering the seasonally stronger golf season throughout the U.S., and along with our continued traction in key international markets, we look forward to continued brand building and revenue growth.”

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/ . @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Company:

Steve Handy, CFO

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.

Email: investors@sacksparente.com

www.sacksparente.com

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Email: investors@sacksparente.com

Phone: (516) 222-2560



SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,083,000 $ 5,338,000 Accounts receivable 30,000 53,000 Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $51,000 and $98,000, respectively 336,000 248,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 234,000 196,000 Total Current Assets 4,683,000 5,835,000 Property and equipment, net 441,000 379,000 Right-of-use asset, net 58,000 65,000 Software licensing agreement, net 102,000 110,000 Deposits 5,000 5,000 Total Assets $ 5,289,000 $ 6,394,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 404,000 $ 401,000 Lease liability, current 31,000 31,000 Software licensing obligation 54,000 41,000 Customer deposits - 2,000 Total Current Liabilities 489,000 475,000 Software licensing fee obligation, net of current 77,000 95,000 Lease liability, net of current 27,000 34,000 Total Liabilities 593,000 604,000 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 14,595,870 and 14,595,870, shares issued and outstanding, respectively 146,000 146,000 Additional paid-in-capital 16,060,000 15,961,000 Accumulated deficit (11,510,000 ) (10,317,000 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,696,000 5,790,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,289,000 $ 6,394,000





SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 350,000 $ 90,000 Cost of goods sold 144,000 46,000 Gross profit 206,000 44,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 1,271,000 916,000 Research and development expense 190,000 25,000 Total operating expenses 1,461,000 941,000 Loss from operations (1,255,000 ) (897,000 ) Interest income (expense), net 62,000 (20,000 ) Net Loss $ (1,193,000 ) $ (917,000 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 14,595,870 10,798,834





SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)