ShorePoint Achieves Great Place To Work® Certification™ for Sixth Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based solely on what current employees said about working at ShorePoint, with 97% agreeing it’s a great place to work — 40 points above the U.S. average.



“Earning the GPTW designation is a tremendous honor, and a testament to the incredible team we’ve built here,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. “Our employees are the heart and soul of our success. As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain committed to maintaining a truly special workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered and inspired to do their best work every day.”

GPTW is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ShorePoint stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

