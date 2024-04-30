Automotive Interior Materials Market Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Report by 2030

Automotive Interior Materials Market Growth Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Automotive Interior Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global automotive interior materials market is projected to reach $80.2 billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030, compared to its valuation of $55.0 billion in 2020.

Market Growth Drivers:

The market is witnessing rapid expansion, primarily driven by the increased use of plastics in automotive manufacturing and a growing emphasis on reducing vehicle weight to enhance fuel efficiency. However, fluctuations in raw material costs pose a challenge to market growth. Nonetheless, the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies for automotive leather production is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Key Findings:

- Segment Dominance: In 2020, the composites segment held the largest market share, contributing to over one-third of the global market revenue. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2030, with a projected fastest CAGR of 4.8%. Composites are favored for designing fuel-efficient, safer, and lighter vehicles.

- Application Insights: The door panel segment is forecasted to witness the fastest growth by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.3%. Accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue, it serves as a vital component connecting the inner workings of the door with the car's interior. Other significant applications include floor carpets, seats, dashboard, among others.

- Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading market, capturing almost half of the global market revenue in 2020. It is expected to maintain its dominance, experiencing the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. This growth is propelled by urbanization and increased automotive demand in the region.

Key Market Players:

Leading companies in the automotive interior materials market include Wacker Chemie AG, Stahl Holdings B.V., Huntsman International LLC, Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Covestro AG, BASF SE, ARKEMA Group, and 3M.

