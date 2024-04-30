UltiSat and CloudJuncxion Partner to Simplify Software Defined Networking for Tactical Missions

CHANTILLY, Va., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications and networking solutions for government, humanitarian aid, and critical infrastructure announced a strategic partnership with CloudJuncxion, a pioneer in Software Defined Networking (SDN). The collaboration will leverage CloudJuncxion’s patented Bandwidth Virtualization® (BV) technology to enhance UltiSat's Unified Multi-Path Connectivity™ (UMC) solutions. The joint offering enables an unprecedented level of resiliency in tactical communications by unifying multiple links of satellite, wireless, and terrestrial networks in a single, seamless, and highly reliable connection.



The UltiSat and CloudJuncxion combined solution is optimized for customers with tactical applications operating in contested or uncertain environments. Unlike many software-defined networking products that simply re-route data traffic over the least congested available path, UltiSat UMC solutions leverage CloudJuncxion’s Bandwidth Virtualization® technology to virtualize and aggregate the bandwidth from all available connections, including any mix of commercial and MILSATCOM lines. The various advantages of satellite, wireless, and terrestrial technologies can be fully and simultaneously utilized by customer applications.

As an authorized integrator, UltiSat will incorporate CloudJuncxion’s software into its unique Sigma Gemini™ family of network appliances. The platform is available in a number of form factors and is designed with the flexibility to adapt to evolving operational requirements in tactical, rapid response, and remote environments.

"Our customers depend on persistent connectivity to run their remote operations, maintain situational awareness, and ensure the safety of their deployed personnel,” said David Myers, President & CEO of UltiSat. “This partnership with CloudJuncxion enables a transformation in the level of resiliency and performance customers can expect from network connectivity in even the most remote locations. We are proud to have CloudJuncxion as part of a comprehensive portfolio of best-of-breed networking solutions."

“Bandwidth Virtualization® SD-WAN technology transforms how networks are designed and managed. Besides supporting a plethora of sophisticated new features, the technology also greatly simplifies the building and management of networks leveraging all transport types,” said Vinay Purohit, Founder and CTO of CloudJuncxion. “UltiSat has a proven track record in providing managed services involving a wide range of communications technologies, and we are excited to be partnering with them for addressing the connectivity and resiliency requirements of customers worldwide across different verticals.”

UltiSat will be demonstrating UMC at Robins Air Force Base Round Up and Tech Expo on May 1-2 and at SOFWeek (#4406) in Tampa, Florida on May 6-9. Stop by to learn more about how UltiSat and CloudJuncxion can help provide reliable connectivity to government and commercial organizations for their missions of high consequence.



About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

About CloudJuncxion

CloudJuncxion is a pioneering provider of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and patented Bandwidth Virtualization® (BV) and multi-cloud technologies. The company's cutting-edge solutions empower organizations to adapt and thrive in the face of evolving operational requirements by offering seamless multi-path connectivity via satellite, wireless, and terrestrial networks. For more information, visit www.cloudjuncxion.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com