VERSES Closes Additional Tranche for C$9.3M Aggregate Proceeds under Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (“VERSES” or the “Company”) (CBOE Canada: VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF), is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of special warrants ("Special Warrants"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 2,325,300 Special Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant. Further to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $9,325,300 through the sale of 9,325,300 Special Warrants in the Private Placement.



Each Special Warrant shall convert into one Unit of the Company (a "Unit") at no additional cost upon the earlier of: (i) the Company obtaining a receipt from the applicable securities commission(s) in Canada for the final prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Units to be issued upon exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants; and (ii) the date that is four months and a day after date of issuance of the Special Warrants.

Each Unit is comprised of one Class A Subordinate Voting share of the Company (a "Unit Share"), and one-half of one Class A Subordinate Voting share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one Class A Subordinate Voting share of the Company (a "Unit Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.50 per Unit Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue of the Unit Warrants.

The net proceeds received from the Private Placement are to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, for the continued development of GeniusTM and the release of the Genius beta program, and the repayment of outstanding loans. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Under the Second Tranche, the Company paid fees to eligible finders consisting of: (i) C$180,660; and (ii) 180,160 finder warrants (the “Finder Warrants”). Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable into one unit (a "Finder Unit") at a price of C$1.00 per Finder Unit until the date that is two (2) years from the date of issue of the Finder Warrants, which Finder Unit will be comprised of a Class A Subordinate Voting share of the Company and one-half of one Class A Subordinate Voting share purchase warrant (each, whole warrant, a "Finder Unit Warrant"). Each Finder Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one Class A Subordinate Voting share of the Company (a "Finder Unit Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.50 per Finder Unit Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue of the Finder Unit Warrants. In the aggregate, the Company has paid to eligible finders C$271,060 and 270,560 Finder Warrants under the Private Placement.

A director and an officer of the Company purchased an aggregate of 76,582 Special Warrants under the first tranche of the Private Placement and such participation is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of 61-101 in respect of such insider participation as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the related parties nor the consideration for such securities exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, as the details and amounts of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

The Special Warrants were offered to investors under the Private Placement in both Canadian dollar and United States dollar denominations and as such, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement were determined in part by using an exchange rate of USD$1.00:C$1.3699.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius™ can learn, adapt and interact with the world. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and X .

