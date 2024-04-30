OrthoSelect announces release of DIBS AI® 8.0 with significant new features to speed and simplify digital indirect bonding for orthodontists

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoSelect, a leading orthodontics software company and digital orthodontics laboratory, announces the release of DIBS AI 8.0. Already an innovator in digital indirect bonding, DIBS AI has taken treatment to the next level in providing orthodontists a powerful tool to shorten treatment times and improve case outcomes.



Key new features in DIBS AI 8.0 include:

DIBS AI Online : Approve orthodontic cases via the browser on virtually any computer platform, including Apple ® devices. The online version of our award-winning software is clean, simple and easy to use without any need to download software to your computer.

: Approve orthodontic cases via the browser on virtually any computer platform, including Apple devices. The online version of our award-winning software is clean, simple and easy to use without any need to download software to your computer. Automated CBCT Integration : Create unprecedented 360 degree views of patients’ tooth, bone, nerve and airway structures for improved modeling of planned movements for the entire tooth. Shorten treatment time, minimize repositions and avoid such clinical problems as fenestrations, dehiscence and root collisions.

: Create unprecedented 360 degree views of patients’ tooth, bone, nerve and airway structures for improved modeling of planned movements for the entire tooth. Shorten treatment time, minimize repositions and avoid such clinical problems as fenestrations, dehiscence and root collisions. Treatment Presets : Compare and contrast both default and custom treatment options to see and simulate different outcomes with a single click. Scroll through presets of smile arcs, severe overbites, open bites, etc. to quickly identify the right bracket positions to produce the desired outcome.

: Compare and contrast both default and custom treatment options to see and simulate different outcomes with a single click. Scroll through presets of smile arcs, severe overbites, open bites, etc. to quickly identify the right bracket positions to produce the desired outcome. Improved Bite Turbos : Adjust one, some, or all of the teeth as needed for effective bracket placement and bite correction. Create customized bite turbos quickly and easily right in the IDB tray.

: Adjust one, some, or all of the teeth as needed for effective bracket placement and bite correction. Create customized bite turbos quickly and easily right in the IDB tray. Performance Improvements: We have made DIBS AI faster, easier and even more reliable to make case setups and bonding appointments quicker for practitioner and patient alike.

To learn more about DIBS AI 8.0 and how DIBS AI can transform your practice, please visit www.DIBSAI.com, call +1 801-763-5039, or email sales@dibsai.com.

Also, come visit us at Booth #2219 at the upcoming 2024 AAO Annual Session at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA on May 4-6.

About DIBS AI

The DIBS AI software platform simplifies and automates the process of orthodontic patient case setups and treatment. DIBS AI software creates predictive outcomes based on any desired bracket prescription, so practitioners can truly begin with the end in mind. It also provides the flexibility to 3D print, either in-house or in our lab, extremely accurate bracket transfer appliances (commonly known as IDB trays). These advancements free up precious doctor, staff, and chair time by shortening bonding appointments by a third or more, as well as reducing overall treatment time through significant decreases in wire bending and bracket repositioning. The benefits in improved accuracy and time savings can result in a reduction of 25% or more of the orthodontist’s cost of treatment.

DIBS has received FDA clearance under section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. DIBS AI has been patented with the USPTO, and is a registered trademark of OrthoSelect, LLC.



Apple® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

For OrthoSelect media inquiries, please contact Milan Detweiler at: milan@myorthoselect.com.