Gentherm Wins 2024 Automotive News PACE Innovation Partnership Award

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, was named a winner of the 2024 Automotive News PACE Innovation Partnership Award for the company’s development of ClimateSense® in collaboration with General Motors.



The PACE Innovation Partnership Award recognizes exemplary collaboration between OEM and suppliers in bringing cutting-edge technology to the automotive industry. The independent panel of judges reviewed the collaborative efforts of all PACE finalists with their respective OEMs to determine the recipients. Gentherm was one of only four suppliers to receive this award. Gentherm’s ClimateSense was one of 33 global finalists nominated for a 2024 Automotive News PACE Award.

“It is an incredible honor to have our ongoing partnership with General Motors recognized. Through both early-stage research and the launch of ClimateSense on the 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ, General Motors has been an integral partner and industry leader in bringing this breakthrough technology to the market,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “This collaboration has showcased the value we can provide to OEMs to build occupant-based comfort ecosystems that are ushering in the future of automotive comfort for consumers.”

Gentherm and General Motors have worked closely on engineering development projects that, combined with internal testing and implementation, demonstrated ClimateSense’s ability to deliver energy savings while providing optimal comfort. These projects paved the way for the integration of a full consumer solution with General Motors. In 2022, Gentherm announced that it will be supplying ClimateSense on the 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ, the first-to-market vehicle to feature ClimateSense as standard equipment. In 2023, the Company announced a breakthrough software award for nearly all future architecture General Motors ICE and electric vehicles that paves the way for further ClimateSense feature implementation.

Celebrating its 29th year, the PACE Awards were presented during the annual awards ceremony held on Monday, April 29 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

