Franklin Electric Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated net sales of $460.9 million, a decrease of 5% to the prior year

Distribution net sales increased 3%, while Water Systems and Fueling Systems net sales decreased 7% and 15%, respectively

Operating income was $47.9 million with operating margin of 10.4%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.70

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024.

First quarter 2024 net sales were $460.9 million, compared to first quarter 2023 net sales of $484.6 million. First quarter 2024 operating income was $47.9 million, compared to first quarter 2023 operating income of $52.6 million. First quarter 2024 EPS was $0.70, versus EPS in the first quarter 2023 of $0.79.

“Our first quarter started slower than expected but improved as we moved through the quarter and demand seasonally increased. While results were slightly below our expectations due to the impact from unfavorable weather patterns and lingering commodity price headwinds in our Distribution business, underlying demand in our core markets remains healthy. Strong execution by our global teams drove improved margins on lower sales in our Water Systems and Fueling Systems segments,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our disciplined management of working capital delivered an improvement in cash flow from operations. Open orders increased sequentially, as expected, which combined with our further strengthening balance sheet, leaves us well-positioned to build momentum as we move into the busier summer months,” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $286.6 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $20.0 million or 7 percent compared to the record first quarter sales of 2023. Sales decreases were driven by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record quarter last year. Additionally, sales increases in Water Treatment products were partially offset by lower sales of groundwater products. Water Systems operating income in the first quarter 2024 was $47.1 million. First quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $49.0 million.

Distribution net sales were $147.0 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 3 percent compared to the first quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and the sales from a recent acquisition, partially offset by unfavorable pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business. The Distribution segment operating income decreased to $1.8 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023 operating income of $4.7 million primarily due to continued margin compression from unfavorable pricing of commodity-based products.

Fueling Systems net sales were $62.1 million in the first quarter 2024, a decrease of $10.6 million or 15 percent compared to the record sales of the first quarter 2023. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes as demand and order patterns have normalized. Fueling Systems operating income in the first quarter 2024 was $18.8 million. First quarter 2023 Fueling Systems operating income was $20.8 million.

2024 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2024 sales to be in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion and full year 2024 EPS to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.40.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) First Quarter Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 460,900 $ 484,551 Cost of sales 297,320 322,286 Gross profit 163,580 162,265 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 115,644 109,535 Restructuring expense — 124 Operating income 47,936 52,606 Interest expense (1,448 ) (3,147 ) Other income, net 706 409 Foreign exchange expense (4,880 ) (2,044 ) Income before income taxes 42,314 47,824 Income tax expense 9,222 10,248 Net income $ 33,092 $ 37,576 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (133 ) (251 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 32,959 $ 37,325 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.79





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024

2023

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,314 $ 84,963 Receivables (net) 262,632 222,418 Inventories 532,242 508,696 Other current assets 41,175 37,718 Total current assets 901,363 853,795 Property, plant, and equipment, net 227,206 229,739 Lease right-of-use assets, net 60,916 57,014 Goodwill and other assets 583,622 587,574 Total assets $ 1,773,107 $ 1,728,122 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 185,504 $ 152,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,312 104,949 Current lease liability 18,018 17,316 Current maturities of long-term debt and 24,414 12,355 short-term borrowings Total current liabilities 316,248 287,039 Long-term debt 87,406 88,056 Long-term lease liability 41,638 38,549 Income taxes payable non-current 4,837 4,837 Deferred income taxes 29,514 29,461 Employee benefit plans 35,785 35,973 Other long-term liabilities 33,591 33,914 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,109 1,145 Total equity 1,222,979 1,209,148 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,773,107 $ 1,728,122





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 33,092 $ 37,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,792 12,837 Non-cash lease expense 5,194 4,239 Share-based compensation 4,042 3,912 Other 4,036 3,250 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (43,365 ) (43,408 ) Inventory (28,105 ) (50,725 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,576 13,163 Operating leases (5,305 ) (4,239 ) Other 6,681 11,376 Net cash flows from operating activities (1,362 ) (12,019 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (9,184 ) (9,563 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 102 - Acquisitions and investments (1,151 ) (4,990 ) Other investing activities 17 - Net cash flows from investing activities (10,216 ) (14,553 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 11,397 57,733 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,050 2,938 Purchases of common stock (9,047 ) (17,133 ) Dividends paid (12,395 ) (10,440 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (348 ) - Net cash flows from financing activities (6,343 ) 33,098 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,728 ) (443 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,649 ) 6,083 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,963 45,790 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 65,314 $ 51,873

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary



Net Sales

United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q1 2023 $197.1 $40.3 $50.4 $18.8 $306.6 $72.7 $143.0 ($37.7 ) $484.6 Q1 2024 $172.7 $41.3 $52.3 $20.3 $286.6 $62.1 $147.0 ($34.8 ) $460.9 Change ($24.4 ) $1.0 $1.9 $1.5 ($20.0 ) ($10.6 ) $4.0 $2.9 ($23.7 ) % Change -12 % 2 % 4 % 8 % -7 % -15 % 3 % -5 % Foreign currency translation, net* $0.1 $1.4 ($2.6 ) ($0.8 ) ($1.9 ) $0.0 $0.0 ($1.9 ) % Change 0 % 3 % -5 % -4 % -1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Acquisitions $5.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $5.1 $0.0 $3.7 $8.8 % Change 3 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 2 % 0 % 3 % 2 % Volume/Price ($29.6 ) ($0.4 ) $4.5 $2.3 ($23.2 ) ($10.6 ) $0.3 $2.9 ($30.6 ) % Change -15 % -1% 9 % 12 % -8 % -15 % 0 % 8 % -6 %

*Beginning in 2024, the Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the First Quarter 2024 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 47.1 $ 18.8 $ 1.8 $ (19.8 ) $ 47.9 % Operating Income To Net Sales 16.4 % 30.3 % 1.2 % 10.4 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the First Quarter 2023 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 49.0 $ 20.8 $ 4.7 $ (21.9 ) $ 52.6 % Operating Income To Net Sales 16.0 % 28.6 % 3.3 % 10.9 %

