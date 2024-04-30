Shape Therapeutics to Showcase RNA Editing in the Brain and Validation of their Stable AAV Producer Cell Line at ASGCT 2024

SEATTLE, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics, a leader at the convergence of AI and RNA editing to revolutionize genomic medicine, today announced its upcoming oral presentations at the 27th American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place May 7-11 in Baltimore, MD. The Company’s featured presentations will highlight new data from their RNAfix® and TruStableTM platforms, demonstrating significant advancements in AAV-delivered RNA therapies.

“Over the past five years, ShapeTX has laid the foundation to revolutionize the field of RNA therapies,” said David Huss, PhD, CSO at ShapeTX. “The time is now to capitalize on our wealth of RNA and AAV data to unlock multiple therapeutic options for previously untreatable diseases.”



The presentations are listed below and the full abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website . All times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Wednesday, May 8:

>95% Targeted RNA Editing in Brain with High Durability and Specificity Enabled by Systemic Injection of AAV-Packaged ADAR Guide RNAs

Abstract number: 57

Time: 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM (Ballroom 1)

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session: Epigenetic Editing and RNA Editing

Transforming AAV Vector Production with the TruStable™ AAV Producer Cell Line

Abstract number: 64

Time: 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM (Ballroom 3)

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session: AAV Manufacturing II

About ShapeTX

Shape Therapeutics operates at the convergence of AI and RNA editing to revolutionize genomic medicine. Our proprietary RNA editing technology, RNAfix®, represents a significant leap forward over CRISPR-based tools, achieving 95% editing efficiency in the brain in vivo, and a path to one-time curative treatments for thousands of diseases. With over 90 million laboratory-validated guide RNA data points and roughly 12 billion NHP-derived AAV data points, we are building the largest RNA foundational model in the industry. Having secured strategic collaborations worth over $4 billion with industry-leading pharmaceutical firms, ShapeTX is poised for substantial growth and to cement our position as a leader in AI for genomic medicine. You can find us at ShapeTX.com and on LinkedIn and X .

Contact:

Gary Fortin, PhD

gary@shapetx.com