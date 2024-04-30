BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - EDR), Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq – SNPO), Encore Wire Corporation (Nasdaq – WIRE), AGBA Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq – …

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - EDR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Endeavor will be acquired by Silver Lake. Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares it does not already own, other than rolled interests, for $27.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Endeavor Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Silver Lake is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, at the announcement, numerous analysts maintained a price target for the Company above the deal price.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/endeavor-group-holdings-inc-nyse-edr/.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq – AGBA)

Under the terms of the agreement, AGBA Group will merge with Triller Corp (“Triller”). The pro forma valuation of the combined company will be $4 billion, with the stockholders of Triller and the holders of Triller’s RSUs owning 80% of the post-Merger Group, and AGBA Group shareholders owning 20% of the post-Merger Group. The investigation concerns whether the AGBA Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s stockholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/agba-group-holding-limited-nasdaq-agba/.

Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq – SNPO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Snap One will be acquired by Resideo Technologies, Inc. (“Resideo”) (NYSE - REZI). Resideo will acquire Snap One for $10.75 per share in cash, for a transaction value of approximately $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt. Upon closing, Snap One will integrate into Resideo’s ADI Global Distribution business. The investigation concerns whether the Snap One Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Resideo is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/snap-one-holdings-corp-nasdaq-snpo/.

Encore Wire Corporation (Nasdaq – WIRE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Encore Wire will be acquired by Prysmian (BIT - PRY) for $290.00 per share in cash for each share of Encore Wire held. The investigation concerns whether the Encore Wire Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Prysmian is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/encore-wire-corporation-nasdaq-wire/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.