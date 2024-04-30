YPrime Launches Intuitive Tender Swollen Joint Count (TSJC) Assessment for Effortless eCOA

New assessment enables faster, more accurate, and user-friendly data collection to accelerate clinical research

MALVERN, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the launch of its Tender Swollen Joint Count (TSJC) assessment. With 50 million Americans having one or more autoimmune diseases, ¹ the demand for innovative clinical trial solutions that assess disease activity that affects the joints has never been greater. YPrime's new TSJC assessment delivers unparalleled speed, accuracy, and ease—improving data quality and accelerating the development of life-changing therapies.

"YPrime's new TSJC assessment is a direct result of listening to customer needs," said Colin Cleary, Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions at YPrime. "Through feedback sessions, focus groups, and interviews with joint assessors, we identified the strengths and weaknesses of paper and digital assessments, and applied these learnings to our new solution. This user-centric approach led to an intuitive eCOA solution with a simple, clear user interface that prioritizes ease of use and data quality.”





As part of YPrime’s industry-leading eCOA platform, the TSJC assessment addresses key challenges in traditional methods by offering:

— an intuitive interface with pre-populated fields and a user-friendly design minimizes errors and missing data, enabling high-quality data. Improved Efficiency — a one-of-a-kind, intuitive body map allows assessors to quickly pinpoint and evaluate joints, saving time compared to lengthy joint lists, while a pre-populated list of ‘non-evaluable’ joints enhances data consistency.



— a one-of-a-kind, intuitive body map allows assessors to quickly pinpoint and evaluate joints, saving time compared to lengthy joint lists, while a pre-populated list of ‘non-evaluable’ joints enhances data consistency. Enhanced Data Quality — real-time eligibility and two-step review (with separate roles) minimize errors, ensure data accuracy, expedite analysis, and uphold compliance, while detailed audit trails track edits, ensuring transparency for audits.



“High-quality data is essential for assessing disease activity across therapeutic areas,” stated Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer at YPrime. “YPrime’s new TSJC assessment streamlines the process and minimizes user errors, enabling faster study execution, more reliable results, and a path to improved patient care.”

YPrime’s industry-leading eCOA platform is configurable, enabling up to 30% faster launch times with easier protocol amendment implementation. User-friendly design drives participant engagement and high-quality data collection, while quality experts proactively identify issues and take preventative measures, delivering quality standards 50% above the industry average.

To learn more about how YPrime's eCOA enables industry leaders to solve for certainty, or to request a demo, visit www.yprime.com/ecoa/.

About YPrime

At YPrime, we streamline the clinical trial journey with a configurable platform designed for speed, quality, and certainty. With 50% faster IRT startup times, up to 30% faster eCOA launch times, and quality standards 50% above the industry average, YPrime can help you solve for certainty. Discover how by visiting www.yprime.com or emailing marketing@yprime.com.

References

