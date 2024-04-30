The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada, today announced that the Company will present at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 70,000 products to more than 44,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.

