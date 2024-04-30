Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,452 in the last 365 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more