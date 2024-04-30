Mobile-health Network Solutions Opens New Retail Pharmacy

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MaNaDr” or “the Company”), a leading Asia-Pacific telehealth provider, today announced the grand opening of ManaPharma Pharmacy, the Company’s new retail pharmacy, at 12 noon local time.

Conveniently located near the central business and shopping areas of Singapore, ManaPharma Pharmacy offers a wide selection of affordably priced premium skin and beauty care products as well as a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medicines.

The Pharmacy’s skin and beauty care products will include a curated, evolving selection of proven, highly effective anti-aging, problem skin and natural beauty brands made with among the finest ingredients and most advanced innovations on the market.

Customers interested in these products will receive patient, personalized service and recommendations from the professional Pharmacy staff. In addition, customers may receive a complimentary analysis of their skin from a specialized three-dimensional light source photo analysis machine. This sterile, patented machine can accurately analyze the skin for texture, wrinkles, pores, folds, pigmentation, tone and moisture, and recommends the most effective products for each condition.

Each of these products will also be available via the Company’s app and online store.

ManaPharma Pharmacy’s prescription and over-the-counter medicines, comprising the most widely used and efficacious formulations in Singapore, will be dispensed to customers in a timely and convenient manner. The ManaPharma Pharmacy professional staff will be available to answer any patient questions or concerns regarding these medicines, as well as provide expert guidance on proper medication usage.

ManaPharma Pharmacy is strategically located at 371 Beach Road, City Gate, a central and easily accessible location for customers across the city. The modern Pharmacy space, which includes a private consultation area, creates a welcoming environment where customers can browse the extensive selection of health, beauty and medicinal products, seek advice from the staff, and experience top-notch customer service.

“The opening of ManaPharma Pharmacy is an exciting milestone for both the Company and the public,” said MaNaDr co-CEO, Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician. “By providing both the leading, affordably-priced skin and beauty care products and the most efficacious prescription and non-prescription medicines – and imbuing both with unparalleled customer service - ManaPharma Pharmacy, we believe, will soon become the go-to, one-stop destination for customers seeking Singapore’s finest pharmacy experience.”

Co-CEO, Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, PBM, Family Physician, added, “This expansion into over-the-counter medications allows MaNaDr to broaden its approach, supporting not just our patients’ internal well-being but, now, their external appearance as well. This strategy can further contribute to a positive self-image and overall sense of well-being.”

For more information about ManaPharma Pharmacy and its offerings, please visit https://manadr.com/ , or visit its location at 371 Beach Rd, B1-12 City Gate, Singapore 199597.

About ManaPharma Pharmacy

ManaPharma Pharmacy is a newly-opened, premium retail pharmacy located in downtown Singapore. Specializing in skin and beauty care, the pharmacy offers a wide range of premium-quality skincare products and expert advice. In addition, ManaPharma Pharmacy provides both pharmacy and prescription medicines, ensuring customers have access to the medications they need. With a central location and experienced staff, ManaPharma Pharmacy strives to deliver exceptional customer service and a personalized experience.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company’s future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mobile-health Network Solutions Investor Relations Contact:

2 Venture Drive, #07-06/07 Vision Exchange

Singapore 608526

(+65) 6222 5223

Email: investors@manadr.com



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835