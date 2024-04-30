Complete Solaria to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 and First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results on May 2, 2024

Submit Release
FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the Company will release its financial and operational results, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024, after market close on Thursday, May 2. Issuance of the earnings press release will be followed by a webcast conference call at 5:00 PM ET, hosted by T.J. Rodgers and the Complete Solaria management team.

Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here, or by visiting the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Complete Solaria’s website at: https://investors.completesolaria.com/news-events/events. Please log in to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Complete Solaria’s website, along with the earnings press release.

About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.completesolaria.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
Sioban Hickie
CompleteSolariaIR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (510) 270-2537

