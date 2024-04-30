Inside NYS Aging: Issue 27 (May 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 27 (May 2024)

Enacted State Budget Includes Important Investments for Older Adults





As NYSOFA has said for decades, older New Yorkers touch many systems and, therefore, many state and local agencies and not-for-profits. To fully understand how the Enacted Budget benefits older adults, it is important to view the budget not only in terms of the funding increases for NYSOFA, but also how the budget reflects many other important systems, programs, and initiatives that we all interact with.



In the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 State Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature agreed on a $237 billion spending plan to continue to move New York forward. NYSOFA's FY 2025 budget saw an increase in funding of over $30 million versus the proposed budget. This includes increases of $16.1 million to NYSOFA's core services and an additional $14.3 million from the Legislature.



FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers

Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference. Caregiver Resources Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.

Older Americans Month and Older New Yorkers’ Day in May

May is Older Americans Month. A main focus of our celebration is Older New Yorkers' Day , on May 14 in Albany, where we'll be honoring 100 older-adult awardees for their volunteerism. NYSOFA recently provided information to guests about arrival time, parking, and general program information. If you RSVP'd for Older New Yorkers' Day and did not receive this information, or if you have additional questions, please contact NYSOFA's Director of Public Information Roger Noyes at roger.noyes@aging.ny.gov. There's a broader audience that needs to know about the exceptional individuals being celebrated on Older New Yorkers' Day. NYSOFA will continue its tradition of sharing vignettes from each awardee's bio with local press in communities throughout New York State following the event on May 14.



NYSOFA and Partners Launch Nationwide Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (PFSA)





On March 20, NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, the Home Care Association of New York State, and the Association on Aging in New York launched a new nationwide organization called the Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (PFSA), which is designed to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of sepsis in order to save lives and mitigate the negative and life-changing outcomes of sepsis.



Please join PFSA today by contacting Nancy Graham at



Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body's response to an infection damages vital organs and, often, causes death. Please join PFSA today by contacting Nancy Graham at nancy.graham@aging.ny.gov We simply ask PFSA-member organizations to use some of the many free sepsis education resources and help your community understand the signs and symptoms of sepsis, regardless of age. With quick identification, sepsis can be treated, saving lives!

Sepsis Facts Source: Sepsis Alliance and the Home Care Association of New York State Every 90 seconds someone in the U.S. dies of sepsis. 87% of sepsis cases originate in the community. Sepsis claims the lives of more children than cancer – 18 kids each day. Sepsis is the No. 1 driver of readmission to a hospital (30-day readmissions). 1 in 4 hospital patients treated for sepsis is readmitted in the first 30 days after discharge due to a weakened immune system. 35% of all deaths in the hospital are due to sepsis. Sepsis is the No. 1 cause of deaths in U.S. hospitals. Sepsis is the No. 1 cost of hospital and skilled nursing care, at $62 billion per year. Sepsis is the No. 1 cause of hospital readmissions. Sepsis causes 14,000 amputations annually. Almost 60% of sepsis survivors experience worsened cognitive, mental, and/or physical function. Maternal sepsis is the second-leading cause of maternal death in the U.S. Each day, more than 200 children are diagnosed with severe sepsis – 75,000 cases per year. Black and "other nonwhite" individuals have nearly twice the incidence of sepsis as white individuals. Sepsis is a leading fatal complication from COVID-19. Like stroke, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid identification and treatment to save lives and limbs.

Sepsis: Who is at Risk? Individuals who are very young. Those with chronic disease and immunocompromising conditions. Medically underserved individuals, including people in lower-income neighborhoods, rural communities, and racial and ethnic minority communities. Election Year Resources for Credible Information

Credible, reliable information is vital for the integrity of democracy – and all forms of civic participation.



This election year, NYSOFA offers the following resources to help you and your community cut through the spin and find credible information about the issues and candidates.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI Heritage Month) is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical contributions, cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages, and unique experiences represented among more than 56 ethnic groups (speaking over 100 languages) of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the United States. For her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott writes about some of the disparities that exist for this population. Read the Story

NYSOFA Teams Up with GetSetUp to Promote Financial Literacy Among Older Adults

In recognition of Financial Literacy Month in April, NYSOFA has collaborated with GetSetUp to provide older adults with critical financial knowledge and skills through a series of dedicated classes. This initiative aims to bolster financial wellness and independence, empowering older adults to manage their finances confidently in today’s digital world. Many of these classes continue into May, including:

Register Today for Aging Concerns Unite Us Conference

Register today for the Aging Concerns Unite Us conference, which is New York’s premier professional development conference for aging service professionals. Over 480 people attended last year. The aging services industry looks to this conference to learn about a broad range of subjects: innovative programs, best practices, and policies to support healthy living for aging New Yorkers. Aging Concerns Unite Us

June 25-26, 2024

Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel

Albany, New York



For more information, visit the Association on Aging in New York’s website at https://agingny.org/acuu/.

29th Annual Elder Law Forum Coming May 16





Register today for the upcoming Elder Law Forum (on May 16) and learn about the latest long-term care updates and information on new rules and policies that serve older adults and individuals with disabilities across New York. The Forum hosted by Pierro, Connor & Strauss —



29th Elder Law Forum

May 16, 2024

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel or attend via livestream

Albany, NY



Learn more and register here brings together leading speakers in the legal, government, elder care and financial worlds for the 29th year. Attendees are encouraged to join in-person for the full program, breakfast, lunch and networking with colleagues, or via livestream, where you can learn and interact online.

