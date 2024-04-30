HydroGraph to Supply Pristine Graphene to Volfpack Energy for Solar Power Battery Storage

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, announced today that its flagship graphene product, FGA-1, has been chosen by Volfpack Energy Ltd., a hardware company focused on using supercapacitor technology to increase the adoption of renewable energy across Asia. The global supercapacitor market is estimated at $4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12%.1



Its flagship product, fractal graphene, FGA-1, was chosen by Volfpack to be the base material of the supercapacitor design after Volfpack’s engineers determined that it outperformed materials traditionally used in supercapacitors, such as activated carbon, by 4x.

“HydroGraph’s fractal graphene has shown significantly higher results than leading alternatives, while the team at HydroGraph has been incredibly supportive,” said Maithri Dissanayake, Volfpack’s head of product. The company plans to use its technology to create a hybrid battery system that will reduce the cost of solar energy storage.

FGA-1 has already shown great performance in other energy storage applications, such as in lead acid battery electrode additives and lithium-air (Li-O2) battery cathode materials.

“This new application of fractal graphene as an electrode material for supercapacitors for the adoption of renewable energy fits our theme of sustainability,” said Ranjith Divigalpitiya, HydroGraph’s chief science officer. HydroGraph is the third company to be certified globally by the Graphene Council and sustainably produces the world’s purest graphene at 99.8% carbon.

HydroGraph’s graphene production process is believed to be the most environmentally friendly globally, requiring only oxygen, acetylene and a spark (i.e. minimal energy consumption). The result is graphene and hydrogen. No carbon needs to be mined and no hazardous byproducts or greenhouse gases are created. Its patented Hyperion system is modular, portable and able to produce over 10 tons of graphene per year.

“Our performance improvements within energy storage devices continue to be a key area of growth for the company,” said Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph’s president and CEO. “The results we have seen within the past few months alone show a clear path to expediting the path to commercialization for our patented pristine graphene.”

ABOUT VOLFPACK ENERGY LTD.

Volfpack Energy is at the forefront of renewable energy storage, leveraging advanced supercapacitor, battery and software technologies. Our integrated solutions combat the intermittent challenges of solar and wind power, ensuring consistent energy storage and delivery. For more information, visit https://volfpackenergy.com.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website: www.hydrograph.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

