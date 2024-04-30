Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

2024 First Quarter Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income was $4.2 million, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023
  • Earnings were $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $0.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023
  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $15.1 million, compared to $16.0 million
  • Noninterest income increased 6.9% to $1.8 million
  • Total loans increased 7.8% to a record $1.49 billion
  • Total deposits were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion
  • Return on average assets annualized was 0.92%, compared to 0.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023
  • Return on average equity annualized was 8.16%, compared to 7.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 10.30%, compared to 9.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023
  • Excellent asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.60%, compared to 0.73%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total loans, compared to 1.46%
  • Equity to assets remained strong at 11.32%, compared to 11.30%
  • Book value increased 5.6% to $25.48 per share

    (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 is off to a solid start. Over the past three months, our pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) stabilized, reflecting positive loan growth, strong asset quality, higher noninterest income, and controlled operating expenses. During this period, our ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE increased due to improved profitability. In addition, we ended the quarter with record total loans as our expanded Commercial, Business, and Consumer Banking teams capitalized on favorable demand trends across our Northeast, Central, and Western Ohio markets.”

“While we expect uncertainty about FOMC monetary policies and their impact on national economic conditions in 2024 to continue, economic activity and employment within our Ohio markets are stable. In addition, our asset quality remains excellent, and nonperforming assets at the end of the first quarter improved slightly from the fourth quarter and were down 14.5% from last year’s first quarter. Our first quarter performance is encouraging and reflects our teams' hard work and contributions across our three Ohio markets. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are focused on pursuing our multi-year strategic growth goals: increasing revenue opportunities, improving our customer experience, and advancing operational performance to create lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2024 first quarter decreased 9.3% to $15.0 million, compared to $16.5 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2024 first quarter was 3.53%, compared to 4.19% last year.

For the 2024 first quarter, noninterest income increased 6.9% to $1.8 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the 2024 first quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.8 million for the 2023 first quarter.

Net income for the 2024 first quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the 2024 first quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $4.8 million, compared to $6.4 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2024, increased 5.1% to $1.82 billion, compared to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. Total loans at March 31, 2024, were $1.49 billion, compared to $1.38 billion at March 31, 2023. The 7.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and construction and other loans.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2024, increased 5.1% to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2023. Total deposits at March 31, 2024, were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2023. The 1.5% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market, interest-bearing demand, and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 27.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 33.3% at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $90.4 million, compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023.

The investment securities available for sale portfolio was $167.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared with $169.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Asset quality improved on both a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting our conservative underwriting standards and balanced portfolio composition. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, included one self-storage loan in the Southwest Ohio market totaling $3.6 million. We believe this issue is isolated to this borrower and does not indicate a trend in the market, our portfolio, or an issue in underwriting.”

Mr. Ranttila continued, “We also remain focused on identifying opportunities to improve our cost of funds, pay down higher cost capital, and grow core deposits to support loan demand. Over the past three months, total deposits increased 1.4%, while our Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by nearly 16.0%. With sufficient liquidity, stabilizing profitability, and excellent asset quality, I am pleased to report that during the first quarter, we repurchased 43,858 shares of our common stock at an average price of $24.00 per share, reflecting our long-standing commitment to return excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2024:

CRE Category   Balance
(in thousands)		   Percent of CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of Loan
Portfolio
Multi-Family   $ 81,691     12.4%   5.5%
Office Space   $ 78,789     12.0%   5.3%
Shopping Plazas   $ 73,250     11.1%   4.9%
Self-Storage   $ 61,525     9.3%   4.1%
Hospitality   $ 39,779     6.0%   2.7%
Senior Living   $ 26,545     4.0%   1.8%
Other   $ 297,500     45.2%   19.9%
Total CRE   $ 659,079     100.0%   44.2%
                 

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $205.6 million compared to $195.2 million at March 31, 2023. The 5.3% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024, was $25.48 compared to $24.13 at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $162.8 million, compared to $156.0 million at March 31, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.18 at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.29 at March 31, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the 2024 first quarter, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.20 per share, totaling $1.6 million.

At March 31, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.30% at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality
For the 2024 first quarter, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $100,000 versus a provision for credit losses of $500,000 for the same period last year.

Net recoveries were $68,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, were $10.8 million, compared to $6.9 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024, were $10.8 million, compared to $12.7 million at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024, stood at $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $20.2 million, or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023.   The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was mainly due to changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, and curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period. 

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at: www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
Balance Sheets (period end)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
ASSETS                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 44,816     $ 56,397     $ 56,228     $ 49,422     $ 59,609      
Federal funds sold     1,438       4,439       9,274       9,654       7,048      
Cash and cash equivalents     46,254       60,836       65,502       59,076       66,657      
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     167,890       170,779       159,414       167,209       169,605      
Other investments     907       955       958       711       777      
Loans held for sale     -       -       632       171       104      
Loans:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Owner occupied     178,543       183,545       185,593       187,919       185,661      
Non-owner occupied     398,845       401,580       382,676       385,846       400,314      
Multifamily     81,691       82,506       82,578       58,579       63,892      
Residential real estate     331,480       328,854       321,331       312,196       306,179      
Commercial and industrial     227,433       221,508       214,334       209,349       195,024      
Home equity lines of credit     129,287       127,818       127,494       126,894       126,555      
Construction and other     135,716       125,105       127,106       118,851       97,406      
Consumer installment     7,131       7,214       7,481       9,801       7,816      
Total loans     1,490,126       1,478,130       1,448,593       1,409,435       1,382,847      
Less allowance for credit losses     21,069       21,693       20,986       20,591       20,162      
Net loans     1,469,057       1,456,437       1,427,607       1,388,844       1,362,685      
Premises and equipment, net     21,035       21,339       21,708       21,629       21,775      
Goodwill     36,356       36,356       36,197       36,197       31,735      
Core deposit intangibles     6,384       6,642       6,906       7,171       7,436      
Bank-owned life insurance     34,575       34,349       34,153       34,235       34,015      
Other real estate owned     -       -       5,792       5,792       5,792      
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     34,210       35,190       34,551       30,472       27,258      
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420     $ 1,751,507     $ 1,727,839      
                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
LIABILITIES                        
Deposits:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 390,185     $ 401,384     $ 424,055     $ 441,102     $ 474,977      
Interest-bearing demand     209,015       205,582       243,973       229,633       196,086      
Money market     318,823       274,682       275,766       241,537       221,723      
Savings     196,721       210,639       216,453       231,508       287,859      
Time     332,165       334,315       296,732       287,861       244,962      
Total deposits     1,446,909       1,426,602       1,456,979       1,431,641       1,425,607      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     137,000       163,000       118,000       100,000       85,000      
Other borrowings     11,812       11,862       11,912       11,961       12,010      
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     15,372       15,738       12,780       10,678       10,057      
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,611,093       1,617,202       1,599,671       1,554,280       1,532,674      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,946,454 shares issued, 8,067,144 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024     161,823       161,388       161,312       161,211       161,248      
Retained earnings     102,791       100,237       98,717       96,500       93,024      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (18,130 )     (16,090 )     (26,426 )     (20,630 )     (19,253 )    
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2024     (40,909 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )    
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     205,575       205,681       193,749       197,227       195,165      
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420     $ 1,751,507     $ 1,727,839      
                         
                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
                         
    For the Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
Statements of Income     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 22,395     $ 22,027     $ 20,899     $ 20,762     $ 18,275      
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     437       370       300       369       250      
Federal funds sold     152       94       266       158       253      
Investment securities:                        
Taxable interest     467       479       477       479       458      
Tax-exempt interest     972       976       980       978       980      
Dividends on stock     189       144       148       91       88      
Total interest and dividend income     24,612       24,090       23,070       22,837       20,304      
INTEREST EXPENSE                        
Deposits     7,466       6,522       5,632       3,851       2,990      
Short-term borrowings     1,993       2,013       1,258       1,462       653      
Other borrowings     184       179       213       170       155      
Total interest expense     9,643       8,714       7,103       5,483       3,798      
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME     14,969       15,376       15,967       17,354       16,506      
                         
(Recovery of) Provision for credit losses     (136 )     554       1,127       814       507      
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     15,105       14,822       14,840       16,540       15,999      
NONINTEREST INCOME                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     909       997       954       940       987      
(Loss) gain on equity securities     (52 )     (4 )     48       (67 )     (138 )    
(Loss) gain on other real estate owned     -       (172 )     -       -       2      
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     227       196       207       220       200      
Gain on sale of loans     10       23       45       6       23      
Revenue from investment services     204       193       190       174       186      
Gross rental income     261       132       110       77       102      
Other income     237       237       263       242       318      
Total noninterest income     1,796       1,602       1,817       1,592       1,680      
                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                        
Salaries and employee benefits     6,333       6,646       5,994       6,019       5,852      
Occupancy expense     552       512       699       659       696      
Equipment expense     240       273       297       354       317      
Data processing costs     1,249       1,348       1,209       1,137       1,070      
Ohio state franchise tax     397       397       398       398       385      
Federal deposit insurance expense     251       285       207       249       120      
Professional fees     558       660       545       550       538      
Advertising expense     419       162       414       415       486      
Software amortization expense     22       22       24       23       26      
Core deposit intangible amortization     258       264       265       265       265      
Gross other real estate owned expenses     99       120       195       63       132      
Merger-related costs     -       -       22       206       245      
Other expense     1,587       1,483       1,849       1,716       1,661      
Total noninterest expense     11,965       12,172       12,118       12,054       11,793      
                         
Income before income taxes     4,936       4,252       4,539       6,078       5,886      
Income taxes     769       709       703       986       989      
                         
NET INCOME   $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 4,897      
                         
PTPP (1)   $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 6,892     $ 6,393      
                         
(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
                         
                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
                     
    For the Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
Per common share data                        
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 0.60      
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 0.60      
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.25     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20      
Book value per share (period end)   $ 25.48     $ 25.41     $ 23.94     $ 24.38     $ 24.13      
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)   $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 19.02     $ 19.29      
Dividends declared   $ 1,613     $ 2,023     $ 1,619     $ 1,616     $ 1,605      
Dividend yield     3.37 %     3.06 %     3.12 %     2.99 %     2.89 %    
Dividend payout ratio     38.71 %     57.10 %     42.21 %     31.74 %     32.78 %    
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,091,203       8,093,478       8,092,494       8,088,793       8,138,771      
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,097,219       8,116,261       8,101,306       8,101,984       8,152,629      
Period ending shares outstanding     8,067,144       8,095,252       8,092,576       8,088,793       8,088,793      
                         
Selected ratios                        
Return on average assets (Annualized)     0.92 %     0.78 %     0.86 %     1.17 %     1.16 %    
Return on average equity (Annualized)     8.16 %     7.13 %     7.73 %     10.41 %     10.19 %    
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.91 %     13.12 %     12.77 %    
Efficiency (4)     68.68 %     68.99 %     65.65 %     61.27 %     62.44 %    
Equity to assets at period end     11.32 %     11.28 %     10.80 %     11.26 %     11.30 %    
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.66 %     0.68 %     0.68 %     0.69 %     0.69 %    
                         
(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
                         
                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                         
    For the Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
Yields     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1)     6.11 %     6.01 %     5.82 %     5.96 %     5.45 %    
Investment securities (1)(2)     3.51 %     3.52 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.55 %    
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     4.88 %     3.71 %     4.13 %     3.98 %     3.46 %    
Total interest-earning assets     5.77 %     5.64 %     5.49 %     5.60 %     5.14 %    
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits     1.86 %     1.67 %     1.51 %     1.11 %     0.83 %    
Money market deposits     3.81 %     3.58 %     2.94 %     2.21 %     1.52 %    
Savings deposits     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.58 %     0.73 %     1.03 %    
Certificates of deposit     4.06 %     3.68 %     3.27 %     2.35 %     1.71 %    
Total interest-bearing deposits     2.88 %     2.56 %     2.16 %     1.60 %     1.28 %    
Non-Deposit Funding:                        
Borrowings     5.61 %     5.57 %     5.66 %     5.26 %     4.78 %    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.23 %     2.96 %     2.48 %     2.02 %     1.52 %    
Cost of deposits     2.08 %     1.81 %     1.53 %     1.09 %     0.84 %    
Cost of funds     2.42 %     2.18 %     1.80 %     1.43 %     1.02 %    
Net interest margin (3)     3.53 %     3.63 %     3.82 %     4.27 %     4.19 %    
                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
                         
    For the Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
Asset quality data     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                        
Nonperforming loans   $ 10,831     $ 10,877     $ 7,717     $ 7,116     $ 6,882      
Other real estate owned     -       -       5,792       5,792       5,792      
Nonperforming assets   $ 10,831     $ 10,877     $ 13,509     $ 12,908     $ 12,674      
                         
Allowance for credit losses   $ 21,069     $ 21,693     $ 20,986     $ 20,591     $ 20,162      
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.45 %     1.46 %     1.46 %    
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                        
Quarter-to-date   $ (68 )   $ (117 )   $ (16 )   $ 111     $ (8 )    
Year-to-date     (68 )     (31 )     87       103       (8 )    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                        
Quarter-to-date     (0.02 %)     (0.03 %)     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %    
Year-to-date     (0.02 %)     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %    
                         
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.73 %     0.74 %     0.53 %     0.50 %     0.50 %    
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     194.52 %     199.44 %     271.95 %     289.36 %     292.97 %    
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.60 %     0.60 %     0.75 %     0.74 %     0.73 %    
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders'  Equity to Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
                         
Stockholders' equity   $ 205,575     $ 205,681     $ 193,749     $ 197,227     $ 195,165      
Less goodwill and other intangibles     42,740       42,998       43,103       43,368       39,171      
Tangible common equity   $ 162,835     $ 162,683     $ 150,646     $ 153,859     $ 155,994      
                         
Shares outstanding     8,067,144       8,095,252       8,092,576       8,088,793       8,088,793      
Tangible book value per share   $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 19.02     $ 19.29      
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended    
                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
                         
Average stockholders' equity   $ 205,342     $ 197,208     $ 196,795     $ 196,183     $ 194,814      
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     42,654       42,972       43,232       40,522       39,300      
Average tangible common equity   $ 162,688     $ 154,236     $ 153,563     $ 155,661     $ 155,514      
                         
Net income   $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 4,897      
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.91 %     13.12 %     12.77 %    
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)   For the Three Months Ended    
                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023      
                         
Net income   $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 4,897      
Add income taxes     769       709       703       986       989      
Add (recovery of) provision for credit losses     (136 )     554       1,127       814       507      
PTPP   $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 6,892     $ 6,393      
                         
                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
                         
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
      2024       2023  
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,476,543     $ 22,395       6.11 %   $ 1,360,866     $ 18,275     5.45 %
Investment securities (1)(2)     194,704       1,439       3.51 %     194,031       1,438     3.55 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     64,139       778       4.88 %     69,308       591     3.46 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,735,386       24,612       5.77 %     1,624,205       20,304     5.14 %
Noninterest-earning assets     87,298               89,158          
Total assets   $ 1,822,684             $ 1,713,363          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 211,009     $ 978       1.86 %   $ 177,935     $ 364     0.83 %
Money market deposits     298,479       2,827       3.81 %     208,408       783     1.52 %
Savings deposits     201,080       290       0.58 %     315,049       804     1.03 %
Certificates of deposit     333,871       3,371       4.06 %     246,151       1,039     1.71 %
Short-term borrowings     144,357       1,993       5.55 %     56,459       653     4.69 %
Other borrowings     11,840       184       6.25 %     12,038       155     5.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,200,636       9,643       3.23 %     1,016,040       3,798     1.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     400,209               491,649          
Other liabilities     16,497               10,860          
Stockholders' equity     205,342               194,814          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,822,684             $ 1,713,363          
Net interest income       $ 14,969             $ 16,506      
Interest rate spread (4)             2.54 %           3.62 %
Net interest margin (5)             3.53 %           4.19 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             144.54 %           159.86 %
                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $281 and $278 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
                         
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,476,543     $ 22,395       6.11 %   $ 1,454,688     $ 22,027     6.01 %
Investment securities (1)(2)     194,704       1,439       3.51 %     193,289       1,455     3.52 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     64,139       778       4.88 %     64,989       608     3.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,735,386       24,612       5.77 %     1,712,966       24,090     5.64 %
Noninterest-earning assets     87,298               82,364          
Total assets   $ 1,822,684             $ 1,795,330          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 211,009     $ 978       1.86 %   $ 222,517     $ 935     1.67 %
Money market deposits     298,479       2,827       3.81 %     276,354       2,493     3.58 %
Savings deposits     201,080       290       0.58 %     211,997       317     0.59 %
Certificates of deposit     333,871       3,371       4.06 %     299,427       2,777     3.68 %
Short-term borrowings     144,357       1,993       5.55 %     144,344       2,013     5.53 %
Other borrowings     11,840       184       6.25 %     11,890       179     5.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,200,636       9,643       3.23 %     1,166,529       8,714     2.96 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     400,209               422,151          
Other liabilities     16,497               9,442          
Stockholders' equity     205,342               197,208          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,822,684             $ 1,795,330          
Net interest income       $ 14,969             $ 15,376      
Interest rate spread (4)             2.54 %           2.68 %
Net interest margin (5)             3.53 %           3.63 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             144.54 %           146.84 %
                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $281 and $282 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5 )Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

