Applied Materials Announces Q2 FY2024 Earnings Webcast and CY2023 WFE Market Summary

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its second quarter of fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.



Applied will release its 2023 wafer fab equipment (WFE) market summary in a presentation that will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977



