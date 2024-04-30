Metasphere Labs Announces Record-Breaking Achievement by Jimi Cohen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasphere Labs Inc. ("Metasphere" or the "Company") (Cboe Canada: LABZ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA: H1N) is proud to announce that Jimi Cohen, founder of The Treegens (“Treegens”), a leader in the Web3 Regenerative Finance (ReFi) sector, has set a new world record by planting 30,297 mangrove trees in a single day in the Majoreni of Shimoni, Kenya. This remarkable achievement, currently under evaluation by Guinness World Records, marks the third consecutive year that Mr. Cohen has set the tree planting world record.



About Treegens

Treegens, spearheaded by its passionate community and the innovative Treegens DAO, is revolutionizing the environmental impact sector through blockchain technology, AI, and gamification. The platform focuses on mangrove trees initially, aiming to expand to other species as the movement grows. Treegens offers a transparent and rewarding mechanism for tree planting, featuring the $MGRO Token and dynamic semi-soulbound NFTs that document and verify the growth of each planted tree. This system ensures direct impact verification and incentivizes both planters and verifiers in a transparent manner.

Significance of the Achievement

Jimi Cohen’s latest record highlights the potential for gamification in environmental efforts, turning tree planting into a competitive and engaging activity akin to major sporting events. By setting this new standard, Mr. Cohen not only pushes the boundaries of what individual commitment can achieve but also demonstrates the effectiveness of Treegens platform in facilitating large-scale reforestation projects.

Metasphere and Treegens Partnership

Metasphere utilizes Treegens protocol as a community engine for tree planting with reliable verification through its Climate.bot solution. To date, Metasphere has successfully planted and sold 20,000 trees as natural capital. This synergy underscores the shared vision of both organizations to harness cutting-edge Web3 technology for substantial environmental impact.

Executive Statements

Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere, commented, “This record is not just a testament to Mr.Cohen’s incredible dedication but also a clear indication of what our collaboration with Treegens can achieve. Together, we are setting new standards in the reforestation domain, proving that innovative technology and community involvement can reshape our environmental future.”

Jimi Cohen, founder of The Treegens, added, “Every tree planted is a step towards a regenerative future. This record aims to inspire a global movement where environmental regeneration becomes a shared goal for all of us. Treegens is here to ensure that every effort is recognized, every contribution matters, and together, we can make a lasting impact.”

ABOUT METASPHERE LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere Labs ("LABZ") develops metaverse environments, DAO solutions, gamification, and Web3 / blockchain monetisation strategies aiming to solve social coordination problems for acting on climate change and making a positive impact on the planet.

For Further Information

To learn more about Metasphere Labs and its initiatives, please contact:

Natasha Ingram, CEO

Email: info@metasphere.earth

X: https://twitter.com/MetasphereLabs

For more information about The Treegens and how to get involved, please contact:

Jimi Cohen, Cofounder

Email: jimi@fortrees.club

X: https://twitter.com/JimiCohen

