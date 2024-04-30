Submit Release
U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Its Participation in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing oil and natural gas assets, announced today that it will be participating in the EF Hutton Global Conference on May 15, 2024, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

U.S. Energy is available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference, please contact your EF Hutton representative or IR@usnrg.com.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com
(303) 993-3200
www.usnrg.com


