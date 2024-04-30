First National Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.51 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the three months ended March 31, 2024 are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated:

Return on average assets of 0.90%

Return on average equity of 11.07%

Deposits increased $25.4 million, or 8% annualized

Noninterest-bearing deposits stable at 31% of total deposits

Tangible book value per share increased to $18.27

Announced agreement to acquire Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.



“We are pleased with the Company’s performance in the first quarter with return on average assets of 0.90%, return on average equity of 11.07%, and tangible book value per share increasing to $18.27 per share from $17.30 from one year ago,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “Following a disappointing fourth quarter, our team moved the bank forward reestablishing solid financial performance while undertaking a significant expansion opportunity in our recently announced agreement to acquire Touchstone Bankshares. We continue to remain optimistic about the ability of our team to drive value for our customers, our communities, and our shareholders.”

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $41 thousand to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $1.1 million and was partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.0 million.

The $1.1 million increase in total interest income was primarily attributable to a $920 thousand increase in interest income on deposits in other banks and a $229 thousand increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest income on deposits in other banks was attributable to a $73.7 million increase in average balances. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily attributable to a 14-basis point increase in the yield on the loan portfolio.

The $1.0 million increase in total interest expense was attributable to a $539 thousand increase in interest expense on deposits and a $482 thousand increase in interest expense on other borrowings. The higher interest expense on deposits was primarily attributable to a 17-basis point increase in the cost of deposits. Interest expense on other borrowings resulted from a $50.0 million borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program in December 2023. The bank invested the proceeds of the borrowing in interest-bearing deposits in banks, which resulted in an increase in net interest income and a decrease in net interest margin to 3.23% for the first quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, which was a $978 thousand increase over the prior quarter. Other operating income increased $1.2 million from a recovery on a charged-off loan that was acquired through a business combination in 2021. Service charges on deposits and ATM and check card income decreased, while wealth management income increased during the first quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of other investment totaling $186 thousand, which was the result of a contingency payment associated with a sale from a prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, which was an increase of $787 thousand or 9% over the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an $872 thousand or 17% increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which resulted from lower expense in the prior quarter. There was an adjustment that decreased salaries and employee benefits expense in the fourth quarter as performance-based compensation was reduced to align with Company’s 2023 financial results.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.25% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.31% on December 31, 2023, and 0.20% on March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.55% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.48% on December 31, 2023, and 0.13% on March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $362 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $915 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $12.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans on March 31, 2024, compared to $12.0 million, or 1.24% of total loans on December 31, 2023, and $8.7 million, or 0.95% of total loans on March 31, 2023.

Past Due Loans

Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest decreased to $2.5 million, or 0.25% of total loans on March 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.31% of total loans on December 31, 2023, and $1.9 million, or 0.20%, of total loans on March 31, 2023. Of the past due loans still accruing interest, $175 thousand was past due 90 days or more on March 31, 2024, compared to $524 thousand on December 31, 2023, and $47 thousand on March 31, 2023. Loans that were past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest were in the renewal process.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs increased by $1.2 million to $8.0 million on March 31, 2024, compared to $6.8 million on December 31, 2023, and $1.6 million on March 31, 2023, which represented 0.55%, 0.48%, and 0.13% of total assets, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in nonaccrual commercial and industrial loans.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $362 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million for the prior quarter, and $916 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs included $315 thousand of commercial and industrial loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $6.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $991 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $9 thousand provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was comprised of a $5.8 million provision for credit loss on loans, a $224 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a $25 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

On March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $12.6 million, compared to $12.0 million on December 31, 2023, and $8.7 million on March 31, 2023. The allowance increased in the first quarter of 2024 from a $859 thousand increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans, which was partially offset by a $230 thousand decrease in the collectively evaluated component of the allowance.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period $ 11,974 $ 8,896 $ 7,446 Adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 - - 2,187 $ 11,974 $ 8,896 $ 9,633 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (362 ) (2,673 ) (916 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 991 5,751 - Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period $ 12,603 $ 11,974 $ 8,717

The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.30% on March 31, 2024, 1.24% on December 31, 2023, and 0.95% on March 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $413 thousand on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $224 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Securities Held to Maturity

The allowance for credit losses on securities totaled $116 thousand on March 31, 2024, compared to $107 thousand on December 31, 2023, and $133 thousand on March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses on securities totaled $9 thousand for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a recovery of credit losses on securities of $24 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. There was no provision for credit losses on securities for the first quarter of 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged to the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program, and available lines of credit totaled $554.8 million on March 31, 2024, $512.7 million on December 31, 2023, and $562.3 million on March 31, 2023.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $391.9 million on March 31, 2024, $368.2 million on December 31, 2023, and $407.5 million on March 31, 2023. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $308.6 million on March 31, 2024, $293.7 million on December 31, 2023, and $330.4 million on March 31, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Assets totaled $1.4 billion on March 31, 2024, which was a $27.9 million, or 8% (annualized), increase from December 31, 2023, and a $74.9 million, or 5%, increase from March 31, 2023. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $54.3 million increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks, which was partially offset by a $22.4 million decrease in securities, held to maturity (“HTM”). Total assets increased from March 31, 2023 primarily due to a $64.4 million increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks and a $55.0 million increase in loans, which were partially offset by a $14.7 million decrease in securities, available for sale (“AFS”), and a $25.5 million decrease in HTM securities.

At March 31, 2024, loans totaled $973.0 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 2% (annualized) from $969.4 million, at December 31, 2023. Quarterly average loans totaled $970.6 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 2% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At March 31, 2024, loans increased $55.0 million or 6% from March 31, 2023, and quarterly average loans increased $54.8 million or 6%.

At March 31, 2024, total investments were $273.5 million, a decrease of $27.6 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $40.2 million from March 31, 2023. AFS securities totaled $147.7 million at March 31, 2024, $152.9 million at December 31, 2023, and $162.4 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $22.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $20.6 at December 31, 2023. HTM securities are carried at cost and totaled $125.8 million at March 31, 2024, $148.2 million at December 31, 2023, and $151.3 million at March 31, 2023 and had net unrealized losses of $11.9 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million from net unrealized losses on HTM securities of $10.7 at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, total deposits were $1.3 billion, an increase of $25.4 million or approximately 8% (annualized) from December 31, 2023. Quarterly average deposits at March 31, 2024 increased from the prior quarter by $13.6 million or 4% (annualized). Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $17.6 million or 1% from March 31, 2023, and quarterly average deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $23.0 million or 8% from the same period in the prior year. Total deposits increased from the prior quarter due to a $20.5 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and a $4.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program. There were no other borrowings on March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, other borrowings had a fixed interest rate of 4.76% and a maturity date of January 15, 2025. The Bank benefited from the borrowing from a reduction in interest rate risk and an increase in net interest income.

The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Total capital ratio (2) 14.45 % 14.05 % 14.88 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.20 % 12.82 % 13.94 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.20 % 12.82 % 13.94 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.19 % 9.31 % 9.70 % Common equity to total assets (5) 8.14 % 8.19 % 8.15 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 7.94 % 7.99 % 7.94 %

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s common equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the increase in total assets. These ratios were stable compared to the prior year.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.15 per common share, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of tax-exempt net interest income is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 13,484 $ 13,255 $ 12,640 $ 11,886 $ 11,512 Interest on deposits in banks 1,288 368 338 759 344 Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,224 1,318 1,323 1,306 1339 Tax-exempt interest 305 303 304 307 306 Dividends 33 30 26 28 27 Total interest income $ 16,334 $ 15,274 $ 14,631 $ 14,286 $ 13,528 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 4,771 $ 4,232 $ 3,810 $ 3,402 $ 2,216 Interest on subordinated debt 69 70 69 69 69 Interest on junior subordinated debt 68 68 69 67 67 Interest on other borrowings 576 94 — 3 — Total interest expense $ 5,484 $ 4,465 $ 3,948 $ 3,541 $ 2,352 Net interest income $ 10,850 $ 10,809 $ 10,683 $ 10,745 $ 11,176 Provision for credit losses 1,000 5,950 100 100 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 9,850 $ 4,859 $ 10,583 $ 10,645 $ 11,176 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 654 $ 718 $ 733 $ 683 $ 646 ATM and check card fees 770 825 976 848 800 Wealth management fees 883 784 811 749 776 Fees for other customer services 195 232 122 220 196 Brokered mortgage fees 38 46 38 35 — Income from bank owned life insurance 151 168 175 135 149 Gain on sale of other investment — 186 — — — Other operating income 1,356 110 198 214 211 Total noninterest income $ 4,047 $ 3,069 $ 3,053 $ 2,884 $ 2,778 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,871 $ 4,999 $ 5,505 $ 5,189 $ 5,346 Occupancy 535 568 534 524 528 Equipment 591 621 598 571 587 Marketing 195 190 204 248 268 Supplies 116 153 128 147 148 Legal and professional fees 452 443 439 422 343 ATM and check card expense 361 313 440 425 400 FDIC assessment 177 154 161 212 106 Bank franchise tax 262 262 262 262 254 Data processing expense 246 327 266 252 202 Amortization expense 4 4 5 4 5 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net — 2 15 (219 ) 3 Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment 49 — — — — Other operating expense 1,028 1,064 1,227 1,121 1,010 Total noninterest expense $ 9,887 $ 9,100 $ 9,784 $ 9,158 $ 9,200 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 4,010 $ (1,172 ) $ 3,852 $ 4,371 $ 4,754 Income tax expense (benefit) 801 (321 ) 731 866 905 Net income (loss) $ 3,209 $ (851 ) $ 3,121 $ 3,505 $ 3,849



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.51 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares, basic 6,269,790 6,261,500 6,256,663 6,269,668 6,273,913 Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,282,534 6,282,815 6,271,351 6,277,161 6,281,116 Shares outstanding at period end 6,277,373 6,263,102 6,260,934 6,250,613 6,280,378 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 18.27 $ 18.06 $ 17.38 $ 17.55 $ 17.30 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.90 % (0.25 %) 0.91 % 1.02 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 11.07 % (2.97 %) 10.96 % 12.56 % 14.20 % Net interest margin 3.23 % 3.35 % 3.35 % 3.36 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.65 % 66.23 % 70.67 % 68.37 % 65.49 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,431,612 $ 1,372,365 $ 1,355,113 $ 1,372,781 $ 1,351,630 Average earning assets 1,361,172 1,290,231 1,275,112 1,290,828 1,267,829 Average shareholders’ equity 116,628 113,614 112,987 111,917 109,924 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 413 $ 2,765 $ 143 $ 110 $ 976 Loan recoveries 51 92 60 206 60 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 362 2,673 83 (96 ) 916 Non-accrual loans 8,015 6,763 3,116 677 1,591 Other real estate owned, net — — — 45 184 Nonperforming assets (3) 8,015 6,763 3,116 722 1,775 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 2,279 2,484 1,395 970 1,816 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 175 524 370 226 47 Special mention loans — — — 2,754 — Substandard loans, accruing 485 287 1,683 418 296 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 145,977 $ 142,333 $ 146,163 $ 144,278 $ 141,501 Tier 1 capital 133,341 129,840 136,947 135,079 132,784 Common equity tier 1 capital 133,341 129,840 136,947 135,079 132,784 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.45 % 14.05 % 14.80 % 14.88 % 14.88 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.20 % 12.82 % 13.86 % 13.93 % 13.94 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.20 % 12.82 % 13.86 % 13.93 % 13.94 % Leverage ratio 9.19 % 9.31 % 9.97 % 9.72 % 9.70 %



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 14,476 $ 17,194 $ 17,168 $ 17,697 $ 17,950 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 124,232 69,967 32,931 54,379 59,851 Securities available for sale, at fair value 147,675 152,857 148,175 156,745 162,355 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 125,825 148,244 149,948 151,677 151,301 Restricted securities, at cost 2,112 2,078 2,077 1,803 1,803 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 960,371 957,456 943,603 921,336 909,250 Other real estate owned, net — — — 45 185 Premises and equipment, net 21,993 22,142 21,363 21,556 21,637 Accrued interest receivable 4,978 4,655 4,502 4,248 4,389 Bank owned life insurance 24,652 24,902 24,734 24,559 24,424 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 113 117 122 127 131 Other assets 17,738 16,653 18,567 17,022 16,026 Total assets $ 1,447,195 $ 1,419,295 $ 1,366,220 $ 1,374,224 $ 1,372,332 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 384,092 $ 379,208 $ 403,774 $ 396,137 $ 410,019 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 677,458 662,169 646,980 670,005 676,875 Time deposits 197,587 192,349 184,419 176,226 154,631 Total deposits $ 1,259,137 $ 1,233,726 $ 1,235,173 $ 1,242,368 $ 1,241,525 Other borrowings 50,000 50,000 — — — Subordinated debt, net 4,998 4,997 4,997 4,996 4,996 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,965 5,022 4,792 4,721 4,721 Total liabilities $ 1,329,379 $ 1,303,024 $ 1,254,241 $ 1,261,364 $ 1,260,521 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 7,847 7,829 7,826 7,813 7,851 Surplus 33,021 32,950 32,840 32,601 32,937 Retained earnings 96,465 94,198 95,988 93,805 91,239 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (19,517 ) (18,706 ) (24,675 ) (21,359 ) (20,216 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 117,816 $ 116,271 $ 111,979 $ 112,860 $ 111,811 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,447,195 $ 1,419,295 $ 1,366,220 $ 1,374,224 $ 1,372,332 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 53,364 $ 52,680 $ 50,405 $ 49,282 $ 48,610 Secured by farmland 9,079 9,154 7,113 3,563 3,150 Secured by 1-4 family residential 347,014 344,369 340,773 337,601 334,302 Other real estate loans 436,006 438,118 426,065 418,409 412,851 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 332 455 667 714 739 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 113,230 112,619 116,463 112,088 110,198 Consumer installment loans 4,808 4,753 4,596 4,505 4,206 Deposit overdrafts 251 222 368 251 179 All other loans 8,890 7,060 6,049 3,781 3,732 Total loans $ 972,974 $ 969,430 $ 952,499 $ 930,194 $ 917,967 Allowance for credit losses (12,603 ) (11,974 ) (8,896 ) (8,858 ) (8,717 ) Loans, net $ 960,371 $ 957,456 $ 943,603 $ 921,336 $ 909,250



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 13,484 $ 13,255 $ 12,640 $ 11,886 $ 11,512 Interest income – investments and other 2,850 2,019 1,991 2,400 2,016 Interest expense – deposits (4,771 ) (4,232 ) (3,810 ) (3,402 ) (2,216 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (69 ) (70 ) (69 ) (69 ) (69 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (68 ) (68 ) (69 ) (67 ) (67 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (576 ) (94 ) — (3 ) — Total net interest income $ 10,850 $ 10,809 $ 10,683 $ 10,745 $ 11,176 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities $ 81 $ 80 $ 81 $ 81 $ 82 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income 81 80 81 81 82 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 10,931 $ 10,889 $ 10,764 $ 10,826 $ 11,258



(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains on sales of securities and gains on other investments. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information that may be related to the valuation of common stock.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.