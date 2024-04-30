Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,454 in the last 365 days.

First National Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.51 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the three months ended March 31, 2024 are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated:

  • Return on average assets of 0.90%
  • Return on average equity of 11.07%
  • Deposits increased $25.4 million, or 8% annualized
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits stable at 31% of total deposits
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $18.27
  • Announced agreement to acquire Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

“We are pleased with the Company’s performance in the first quarter with return on average assets of 0.90%, return on average equity of 11.07%, and tangible book value per share increasing to $18.27 per share from $17.30 from one year ago,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “Following a disappointing fourth quarter, our team moved the bank forward reestablishing solid financial performance while undertaking a significant expansion opportunity in our recently announced agreement to acquire Touchstone Bankshares. We continue to remain optimistic about the ability of our team to drive value for our customers, our communities, and our shareholders.”

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $41 thousand to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $1.1 million and was partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.0 million.

The $1.1 million increase in total interest income was primarily attributable to a $920 thousand increase in interest income on deposits in other banks and a $229 thousand increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest income on deposits in other banks was attributable to a $73.7 million increase in average balances. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily attributable to a 14-basis point increase in the yield on the loan portfolio.

The $1.0 million increase in total interest expense was attributable to a $539 thousand increase in interest expense on deposits and a $482 thousand increase in interest expense on other borrowings. The higher interest expense on deposits was primarily attributable to a 17-basis point increase in the cost of deposits. Interest expense on other borrowings resulted from a $50.0 million borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program in December 2023. The bank invested the proceeds of the borrowing in interest-bearing deposits in banks, which resulted in an increase in net interest income and a decrease in net interest margin to 3.23% for the first quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, which was a $978 thousand increase over the prior quarter. Other operating income increased $1.2 million from a recovery on a charged-off loan that was acquired through a business combination in 2021. Service charges on deposits and ATM and check card income decreased, while wealth management income increased during the first quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of other investment totaling $186 thousand, which was the result of a contingency payment associated with a sale from a prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, which was an increase of $787 thousand or 9% over the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an $872 thousand or 17% increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which resulted from lower expense in the prior quarter. There was an adjustment that decreased salaries and employee benefits expense in the fourth quarter as performance-based compensation was reduced to align with Company’s 2023 financial results.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.25% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.31% on December 31, 2023, and 0.20% on March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.55% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.48% on December 31, 2023, and 0.13% on March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $362 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $915 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $12.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans on March 31, 2024, compared to $12.0 million, or 1.24% of total loans on December 31, 2023, and $8.7 million, or 0.95% of total loans on March 31, 2023.

Past Due Loans

Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest decreased to $2.5 million, or 0.25% of total loans on March 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.31% of total loans on December 31, 2023, and $1.9 million, or 0.20%, of total loans on March 31, 2023. Of the past due loans still accruing interest, $175 thousand was past due 90 days or more on March 31, 2024, compared to $524 thousand on December 31, 2023, and $47 thousand on March 31, 2023. Loans that were past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest were in the renewal process.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs increased by $1.2 million to $8.0 million on March 31, 2024, compared to $6.8 million on December 31, 2023, and $1.6 million on March 31, 2023, which represented 0.55%, 0.48%, and 0.13% of total assets, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in nonaccrual commercial and industrial loans.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $362 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million for the prior quarter, and $916 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs included $315 thousand of commercial and industrial loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $6.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $991 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $9 thousand provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was comprised of a $5.8 million provision for credit loss on loans, a $224 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a $25 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

On March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $12.6 million, compared to $12.0 million on December 31, 2023, and $8.7 million on March 31, 2023. The allowance increased in the first quarter of 2024 from a $859 thousand increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans, which was partially offset by a $230 thousand decrease in the collectively evaluated component of the allowance.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):

    March 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		     March 31,
2023		  
Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period   $ 11,974     $ 8,896     $ 7,446  
Adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023     -       -       2,187  
    $ 11,974     $ 8,896     $ 9,633  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (362 )     (2,673 )     (916 )
Provision for credit losses on loans     991       5,751       -  
Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period   $ 12,603     $ 11,974     $ 8,717  
                         

The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.30% on March 31, 2024, 1.24% on December 31, 2023, and 0.95% on March 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $413 thousand on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $224 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Securities Held to Maturity

The allowance for credit losses on securities totaled $116 thousand on March 31, 2024, compared to $107 thousand on December 31, 2023, and $133 thousand on March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses on securities totaled $9 thousand for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a recovery of credit losses on securities of $24 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. There was no provision for credit losses on securities for the first quarter of 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged to the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program, and available lines of credit totaled $554.8 million on March 31, 2024, $512.7 million on December 31, 2023, and $562.3 million on March 31, 2023.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $391.9 million on March 31, 2024, $368.2 million on December 31, 2023, and $407.5 million on March 31, 2023. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $308.6 million on March 31, 2024, $293.7 million on December 31, 2023, and $330.4 million on March 31, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Assets totaled $1.4 billion on March 31, 2024, which was a $27.9 million, or 8% (annualized), increase from December 31, 2023, and a $74.9 million, or 5%, increase from March 31, 2023. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $54.3 million increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks, which was partially offset by a $22.4 million decrease in securities, held to maturity (“HTM”). Total assets increased from March 31, 2023 primarily due to a $64.4 million increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks and a $55.0 million increase in loans, which were partially offset by a $14.7 million decrease in securities, available for sale (“AFS”), and a $25.5 million decrease in HTM securities.

At March 31, 2024, loans totaled $973.0 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 2% (annualized) from $969.4 million, at December 31, 2023. Quarterly average loans totaled $970.6 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 2% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At March 31, 2024, loans increased $55.0 million or 6% from March 31, 2023, and quarterly average loans increased $54.8 million or 6%.

At March 31, 2024, total investments were $273.5 million, a decrease of $27.6 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $40.2 million from March 31, 2023. AFS securities totaled $147.7 million at March 31, 2024, $152.9 million at December 31, 2023, and $162.4 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $22.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $20.6 at December 31, 2023. HTM securities are carried at cost and totaled $125.8 million at March 31, 2024, $148.2 million at December 31, 2023, and $151.3 million at March 31, 2023 and had net unrealized losses of $11.9 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million from net unrealized losses on HTM securities of $10.7 at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, total deposits were $1.3 billion, an increase of $25.4 million or approximately 8% (annualized) from December 31, 2023. Quarterly average deposits at March 31, 2024 increased from the prior quarter by $13.6 million or 4% (annualized). Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $17.6 million or 1% from March 31, 2023, and quarterly average deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $23.0 million or 8% from the same period in the prior year. Total deposits increased from the prior quarter due to a $20.5 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and a $4.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program. There were no other borrowings on March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, other borrowings had a fixed interest rate of 4.76% and a maturity date of January 15, 2025. The Bank benefited from the borrowing from a reduction in interest rate risk and an increase in net interest income.

The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:

    March 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		     March 31,
2023		  
Total capital ratio (2)     14.45 %     14.05 %     14.88 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)     13.20 %     12.82 %     13.94 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)     13.20 %     12.82 %     13.94 %
Leverage ratio (2)     9.19 %     9.31 %     9.70 %
Common equity to total assets (5)     8.14 %     8.19 %     8.15 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6)     7.94 %     7.99 %     7.94 %
                         

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s common equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the increase in total assets. These ratios were stable compared to the prior year.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.15 per common share, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of tax-exempt net interest income is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 13,484     $ 13,255     $ 12,640     $ 11,886     $ 11,512  
Interest on deposits in banks     1,288       368       338       759       344  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     1,224       1,318       1,323       1,306       1339  
Tax-exempt interest     305       303       304       307       306  
Dividends     33       30       26       28       27  
Total interest income   $ 16,334     $ 15,274     $ 14,631     $ 14,286     $ 13,528  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 4,771     $ 4,232     $ 3,810     $ 3,402     $ 2,216  
Interest on subordinated debt     69       70       69       69       69  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     68       68       69       67       67  
Interest on other borrowings     576       94             3        
Total interest expense   $ 5,484     $ 4,465     $ 3,948     $ 3,541     $ 2,352  
Net interest income   $ 10,850     $ 10,809     $ 10,683     $ 10,745     $ 11,176  
Provision for credit losses     1,000       5,950       100       100        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 9,850     $ 4,859     $ 10,583     $ 10,645     $ 11,176  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 654     $ 718     $ 733     $ 683     $ 646  
ATM and check card fees     770       825       976       848       800  
Wealth management fees     883       784       811       749       776  
Fees for other customer services     195       232       122       220       196  
Brokered mortgage fees     38       46       38       35        
Income from bank owned life insurance     151       168       175       135       149  
Gain on sale of other investment           186                    
Other operating income     1,356       110       198       214       211  
Total noninterest income   $ 4,047     $ 3,069     $ 3,053     $ 2,884     $ 2,778  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,871     $ 4,999     $ 5,505     $ 5,189     $ 5,346  
Occupancy     535       568       534       524       528  
Equipment     591       621       598       571       587  
Marketing     195       190       204       248       268  
Supplies     116       153       128       147       148  
Legal and professional fees     452       443       439       422       343  
ATM and check card expense     361       313       440       425       400  
FDIC assessment     177       154       161       212       106  
Bank franchise tax     262       262       262       262       254  
Data processing expense     246       327       266       252       202  
Amortization expense     4       4       5       4       5  
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net           2       15       (219 )     3  
Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment     49                          
Other operating expense     1,028       1,064       1,227       1,121       1,010  
Total noninterest expense   $ 9,887     $ 9,100     $ 9,784     $ 9,158     $ 9,200  
Income (loss) before income taxes   $ 4,010     $ (1,172 )   $ 3,852     $ 4,371     $ 4,754  
Income tax expense (benefit)     801       (321 )     731       866       905  
Net income (loss)   $ 3,209     $ (851 )   $ 3,121     $ 3,505     $ 3,849  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic   $ 0.51     $ (0.14 )   $ 0.50     $ 0.56     $ 0.61  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,269,790       6,261,500       6,256,663       6,269,668       6,273,913  
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted   $ 0.51     $ (0.14 )   $ 0.50     $ 0.56     $ 0.61  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,282,534       6,282,815       6,271,351       6,277,161       6,281,116  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,277,373       6,263,102       6,260,934       6,250,613       6,280,378  
Tangible book value at period end (4)   $ 18.27     $ 18.06     $ 17.38     $ 17.55     $ 17.30  
Cash dividends   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     0.90 %     (0.25 %)     0.91 %     1.02 %     1.15 %
Return on average equity     11.07 %     (2.97 %)     10.96 %     12.56 %     14.20 %
Net interest margin     3.23 %     3.35 %     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.60 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     65.65 %     66.23 %     70.67 %     68.37 %     65.49 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 1,431,612     $ 1,372,365     $ 1,355,113     $ 1,372,781     $ 1,351,630  
Average earning assets     1,361,172       1,290,231       1,275,112       1,290,828       1,267,829  
Average shareholders’ equity     116,628       113,614       112,987       111,917       109,924  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 413     $ 2,765     $ 143     $ 110     $ 976  
Loan recoveries     51       92       60       206       60  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     362       2,673       83       (96 )     916  
Non-accrual loans     8,015       6,763       3,116       677       1,591  
Other real estate owned, net                       45       184  
Nonperforming assets (3)     8,015       6,763       3,116       722       1,775  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     2,279       2,484       1,395       970       1,816  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     175       524       370       226       47  
Special mention loans                       2,754        
Substandard loans, accruing     485       287       1,683       418       296  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 145,977     $ 142,333     $ 146,163     $ 144,278     $ 141,501  
Tier 1 capital     133,341       129,840       136,947       135,079       132,784  
Common equity tier 1 capital     133,341       129,840       136,947       135,079       132,784  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     14.45 %     14.05 %     14.80 %     14.88 %     14.88 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.20 %     12.82 %     13.86 %     13.93 %     13.94 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.20 %     12.82 %     13.86 %     13.93 %     13.94 %
Leverage ratio     9.19 %     9.31 %     9.97 %     9.72 %     9.70 %


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 14,476     $ 17,194     $ 17,168     $ 17,697     $ 17,950  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     124,232       69,967       32,931       54,379       59,851  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     147,675       152,857       148,175       156,745       162,355  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)     125,825       148,244       149,948       151,677       151,301  
Restricted securities, at cost     2,112       2,078       2,077       1,803       1,803  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses     960,371       957,456       943,603       921,336       909,250  
Other real estate owned, net                       45       185  
Premises and equipment, net     21,993       22,142       21,363       21,556       21,637  
Accrued interest receivable     4,978       4,655       4,502       4,248       4,389  
Bank owned life insurance     24,652       24,902       24,734       24,559       24,424  
Goodwill     3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030  
Core deposit intangibles, net     113       117       122       127       131  
Other assets     17,738       16,653       18,567       17,022       16,026  
Total assets   $ 1,447,195     $ 1,419,295     $ 1,366,220     $ 1,374,224     $ 1,372,332  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 384,092     $ 379,208     $ 403,774     $ 396,137     $ 410,019  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     677,458       662,169       646,980       670,005       676,875  
Time deposits     197,587       192,349       184,419       176,226       154,631  
Total deposits   $ 1,259,137     $ 1,233,726     $ 1,235,173     $ 1,242,368     $ 1,241,525  
Other borrowings     50,000       50,000                    
Subordinated debt, net     4,998       4,997       4,997       4,996       4,996  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     5,965       5,022       4,792       4,721       4,721  
Total liabilities   $ 1,329,379     $ 1,303,024     $ 1,254,241     $ 1,261,364     $ 1,260,521  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     7,847       7,829       7,826       7,813       7,851  
Surplus     33,021       32,950       32,840       32,601       32,937  
Retained earnings     96,465       94,198       95,988       93,805       91,239  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net     (19,517 )     (18,706 )     (24,675 )     (21,359 )     (20,216 )
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 117,816     $ 116,271     $ 111,979     $ 112,860     $ 111,811  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,447,195     $ 1,419,295     $ 1,366,220     $ 1,374,224     $ 1,372,332  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage real estate loans:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 53,364     $ 52,680     $ 50,405     $ 49,282     $ 48,610  
Secured by farmland     9,079       9,154       7,113       3,563       3,150  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     347,014       344,369       340,773       337,601       334,302  
Other real estate loans     436,006       438,118       426,065       418,409       412,851  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     332       455       667       714       739  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     113,230       112,619       116,463       112,088       110,198  
Consumer installment loans     4,808       4,753       4,596       4,505       4,206  
Deposit overdrafts     251       222       368       251       179  
All other loans     8,890       7,060       6,049       3,781       3,732  
Total loans   $ 972,974     $ 969,430     $ 952,499     $ 930,194     $ 917,967  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,603 )     (11,974 )     (8,896 )     (8,858 )     (8,717 )
Loans, net   $ 960,371     $ 957,456     $ 943,603     $ 921,336     $ 909,250  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7)                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 13,484     $ 13,255     $ 12,640     $ 11,886     $ 11,512  
Interest income – investments and other     2,850       2,019       1,991       2,400       2,016  
Interest expense – deposits     (4,771 )     (4,232 )     (3,810 )     (3,402 )     (2,216 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (69 )     (70 )     (69 )     (69 )     (69 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (68 )     (68 )     (69 )     (67 )     (67 )
Interest expense – other borrowings     (576 )     (94 )           (3 )      
Total net interest income   $ 10,850     $ 10,809     $ 10,683     $ 10,745     $ 11,176  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities   $ 81     $ 80     $ 81     $ 81     $ 82  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income     81       80       81       81       82  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 10,931     $ 10,889     $ 10,764     $ 10,826     $ 11,258  


(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains on sales of securities and gains on other investments. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information that may be related to the valuation of common stock.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. 


Primary Logo

You just read:

First National Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more