Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares.

On April 29, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: MBUU against Malibu Boats, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Malibu Boats engaged in an “elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy’s dealerships”, that, as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu’s sales performance, market share, and stock value, that the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy’s, that the Company’s CEO departed due to this role in this scheme, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

