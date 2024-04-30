Angus Gold Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Infill and Expansion Drill Program on its Dorset Zone, including near-surface intervals of up to 11.0m of 2.6 g/t Au

Highlights:



Infill results continue to confirm the presence of thick, consistent ore shoots with higher-grade Au mineralization along the 1.7 kilometres of newly defined strike length, including: 11.0 metres of mineralization grading 2.6 g/t Au , including 3.0 metres of 4.4 g/t Au in Hole GS24-114; 17.1 metres of 1.2 g/t Au, including 9.0 metres of 1.7 g/t Au in Hole GS24-118; 10.6 metres of 2.7 g/t Au, including 7.1 metres of 3.6 g/t Au in Hole GS24-125

Au mineralization along the 1.7 kilometres of newly defined strike length, including: Resource expansion holes drilled at depth and along strike confirm strong potential for additional growth, including: 10.2 metres of mineralization grading 1.0 g/t Au , including 3.0 metres of 2.7 g/t and including 5.2 metres of 2.3 g/t Au in Hole GS24-117; 20.8 metres of 1.1 g/t Au, including 6.0 metres of 2.4 g/t Au in Hole GS24-128

including: Additional assays are expected shortly for remaining Dorset Zone holes and Eagle River Splay Zone exploration holes completed as part of the winter 2024 drill program

Summer drilling program on the BIF Gold Zone to commence mid-May



TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from twenty-three (23) infill and resource expansion holes that were completed as part of its winter 2024 drill program at the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The majority of the drill holes are part of the infill program, designed to test for the presence of potential high-grade ore shoots within the historic Dorset gold resource. Also included in this release are the results from the first two resource expansion holes that have been received, one at depth and one located southeast of the deposit, also testing for higher-grade mineralization.

Breanne Beh, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “We are extremely pleased with these results from the winter 2024 drilling program on the Dorset Zone. Our goal for 2024 is to target higher-grades on all of our known gold systems and these preliminary results at Dorset show we can follow higher-grade ore shoots consistently. This is a critical step in the evolution of Dorset, allowing us to model higher-grade zones and improve the attractiveness of this gold deposit. In addition to identifying higher-grades, we are also encouraged by the continued growth potential of Dorset, as demonstrated by the success of early results from this winter’s expansion drilling program. We have more than doubled the potential length of the resource since 2023 and we are still open along strike with more than five (5) kilometres of untested shear to explore. Results are pending on additional expansion holes from the winter program, which will be released as soon as they are ready.”

The results from infill holes GS24-114 and GS24-125 were particularly encouraging, intersecting 2.6 g/t Au over 11.0 metres, including 4.4 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and, 2.7 g/t Au over 10.6 metres, including 3.6 g/t Au over 7.1m, respectively. These holes confirmed Angus’ ability to target higher-grade material within the historic resource area using intersections of their newly modelled shear zones to identify the orientations of hypothesized ore shoots.

Resource expansion hole GS24-117 was planned as a 25 metres step-out hole at depth, targeting the extension of a hypothesized high-grade ore shoot and was successful at intersecting 10.2 metres of 1.0 g/t Au including 3.0 metres of 2.7 g/t and 5.2 metres of 2.3 g/t Au. There now remains 200 metres of this untested ore shoot between GS24-117 and MC-07-127, an isolated historic hole that intersected 2.14g/t Au over 15.1 metres at 410 metres true depth. This undrilled trend represents an area for Angus to significantly improve upon the historic resource calculation. GS24-128 was planned to the southeast of the Dorset resource area, along an untested section of a newly interpreted shear zone that controls high-grade mineralization within the Dorset Gold Zone. The hole was successful at intersecting 1.1 g/t Au over 20.8 metres, including 2.4 g/t Au over 6.0 metres.

Selected drill results from the 23 holes at the Golden Sky drilling program are, as follows:



Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Area GS-24-105 59.0 70.0 11.0 1.5 Dorset Infill











including 61.0 64.0 3.0 2.8 including 62.0 63.0 1.0 5.9 including 67.0 70.0 3.0 1.9 GS-24-106 50.4 60.4 10.0 1.3 Dorset Infill







including 50.4 56.4 6.0 1.7 including 51.4 53.4 2.0 2.4 GS-24-107 46.4 56.4 10.0 1.2 Dorset Infill







including 46.4 48.4 2.0 1.9 including 53.4 55.4 2.0 2.4 GS-24-111 202.8 214.5 11.7 1.2 Dorset Infill



including 202.8 209.3 6.5 1.8 GS-24-112 182.0 187.7 5.7 2.1 Dorset Infill GS-24-113 173.7 179.7 6.0 2.7 Dorset Infill GS-24-114 158.8 169.8 11.0 2.6 Dorset Infill







including 160.8 162.8 2.0 5.5 GS-24-114 217.0 221.0 4.0 1.6 GS-24-115 157.4 165.0 7.6 1.8 Dorset Infill GS-24-116 177.6 183.6 6.0 2.0 Dorset Infill











including 179.6 180.6 1.0 3.9 GS-24-116 203.9 207.1 3.2 2.1 GS-24-116 236.3 237.5 1.2 8.1 GS-24-117 248.6 250.1 1.5 2.4 Dorset Resource Expansion











GS-24-117 287.4 297.6 10.2 1.0 including 287.4 290.4 3.0 2.7 including 292.4 297.6 5.2 2.3 GS-24-118 271.3 288.4 17.1 1.2 Dorset Infill



including 275.2 284.2 9.0 1.7 GS-24-119 133.0 136.0 3.0 1.2 Dorset Infill



including 135.0 136.0 1.0 2.4 GS-24-120 36.6 41.6 5.0 1.1 Dorset Infill GS-24-122 14.9 16.6 1.7 4.0 Dorset Infill















GS-24-122 141.0 157.7 16.7 1.2 including 142.0 142.9 0.9 5.1 including 146.1 147.1 1.0 4.0 including 151.8 153.8 2.0 3.4 GS-24-123 30.5 31.4 0.9 2.8 Dorset Infill







GS-24-123 179.3 181.2 1.9 3.9 including 179.3 180.3 1.0 5.5 GS-24-124 140.2 144.5 4.3 1.0 Dorset Infill



















including 141.2 143.0 1.8 2.1 GS-24-124 158.5 164.6 6.1 1.4 including 161.5 164.6 3.1 2.2 GS-24-124 167.8 172.0 4.2 1.0 including 169.8 170.9 1.1 2.1 GS-24-125 19.7 24.5 4.8 1.1 Dorset Infill







GS-24-125 136.7 147.3 10.6 2.7 including 138.7 145.8 7.1 3.6 GS-24-126 138.5 141.5 3.0 2.6 Dorset Infill GS-24-128 8.4 29.2 20.8 1.1 Dorset Resource Expansion















including 8.4 14.4 6.0 2.4 including 11.4 12.4 1.0 5.5 GS-24-128 40.7 58.6 17.9 0.7 including 48.6 50.6 2.0 4.0

(1) Assay results presented over core length. Additional drilling will be necessary to constrain the true width of the mineralized envelope of the gold system.

The ongoing drill program on the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is focused on the Dorset Gold Zone, which hosts a historic gold resource; the BIF Zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as the Eagle River Splay deformation zone, which shows potential for another extensive gold system. Angus’ drill programs on the Dorset Gold Zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 kilometres.

The Dorset Gold Zone contains a historic estimated indicated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) of 40,000 ounces of gold grading 1.4 g/t Au, and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold grading 1.2 g/t Au. The Dorset Zone lies within the Mishi Creek Deformation Zone (“MCDZ”). The MCDZ can be traced for at least 7 kilometres within the Golden Sky project and has seen very little historic exploration along most of its strike length.





Figure 1: Surface Map – Dorset Gold Trend new drilling, Golden Sky Project Location Map.





Figure 2: Long section of the Dorset Gold Trend showing the ore-shoot orientation being used to target high-grade drill results.

The Golden Sky Project

The 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is located within the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, which is host Wesdome’s high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines. The Company’s 290-square-kilometres land package is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the two Wesdome mines. The project is host to the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone, which contains a historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) consisting of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au). For greater details on the Golden Sky Project, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada” dated February 18, 2020, and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

