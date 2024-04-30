Submit Release
Augmedix to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 13, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, announced today it will release first quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, May 13, 2024. Following the release, management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

An archived replay will be available following the call on Augmedix’s IR website at https://ir.augmedix.com/.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
(646) 809-2183
augx@fnkir.com
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com

 


