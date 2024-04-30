Enthusiast Gaming’s U.GG Expands Insights Platform into Riot’s Teamfight Tactics

Expansion into Teamfight Tactics Adds Complementary Title to Platform via Curated Content Management System

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, is pleased to announce that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG, has expanded into Teamfight Tactics, another of Riot’s principal titles. The expansion follows its previous expansions into World of Warcraft and Valorant, announced in July 2023 and November 2023, respectively, and adds another highly complementary title to the roster of games supported on the U.GG platform. U.GG’s Teamfight Tactics offering leverages a content management system curated by professional players to provide item builds, augments, board placement, and tempo recommendations for the best team comps in the current meta.

“TFT is a natural extension for the U.GG user base,” commented J.B. Elliott, EVP Strategy of Enthusiast Gaming. “Given the IP cross-over from the League community and the high degree of strategy in the gameplay, this property is one that not only speaks to many of our core community’s interests, but is one that we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on given our proven ability to provide data and insights that can enhance a player’s strategic decision-making. By focusing our platform expansion strategy on titles like TFT and Valorant, which are designed to retain our core users while continuing to deliver on U.GG’s central data-driven value proposition, U.GG positions itself as an integral component of the user’s daily gaming experience, where it can continue to generate exceptional user engagement and platform affinity.”

