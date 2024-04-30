PyroGenesis Kicks Off New European Distribution Strategy with Contract to Supply Spanish Aerospace Entity with Titanium Metal Powder

MONTREAL, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, is pleased to announce the signing of an initial contract with an aerospace entity in Spain for the sale of PyroGenesis’ titanium metal powder for use in additive manufacturing. The client is engaged in the development of advanced aeronautics technologies for the European aerospace industry. The name of the client will remain anonymous for confidentiality reasons.



This new order is for our titanium metal powder with a particle size range of 15-63µm. This powder cut range is ideally suited for laser bed additive manufacturing methods, including Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) or Selective Laser Melting (SLM), which are widely recognized for their precision and strength in creating complex metal compounds.

The order has already been produced using PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization system and will soon be in transit to the client.

“This contract represents our initial commercial metal powder order from a European client, a significant milestone under our new direct distribution strategy. This powder is primarily utilized in laser bed applications within the additive manufacturing industry. We are experiencing an increase in activity from Europe and are currently engaging with additional European clients interested in acquiring our titanium powder for their additive manufacturing needs,” said Massimo Dattilo, Vice President of PyroGenesis Additive.

The contract was possible as a result of recent changes to the Company’s European metal powder distribution strategy, whereby the Company and Aubert & Duval mutually agreed to end their distribution agreement.

“As many of our long-time investors will know, over the past several years we designed, then readied, our new NexGen™ plasma atomization process with a goal to produce the highest quality metal powders in the additive manufacturing industry. As commercialization progresses and initial orders are received, our strategic initiatives continue to advance as well. We are gaining valuable experience in producing powders that cater to a variety of additive manufacturing applications including, but not limited to, laser bed, electron beam, binder jetting, and direct energy deposition technologies,” added P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “By ending our distribution agreement with Aubert & Duval, we have essentially eliminated the middleman, thereby essentially reducing costs to the end user. As can be seen from the announcement today we are now successfully selling directly to European-based clients.”

The Company’s development of high quality titanium metal powders is part of the Company’s three-tiered solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Metal powders are part of the Company’s Commodity Security & Optimization tier, where the recovery of viable metals, and the optimization of production to increase output, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. Titanium has been identified as a critical mineral by the Canadian government .

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com .

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.