Questor Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor”, or the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Aly Sumar, as its new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective April 29, 2024.



Mr. Sumar brings over two decades of experience in the financial sector. Commenting on the appointment, Audrey Mascarenhas, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Aly brings a wealth of capital markets experience to the role and we look forward to his contributions as we grow the company”.

Prior to joining Questor, Mr. Sumar had a 21-year tenure at ATB Financial, most recently where he was Senior VP & Treasurer prior to being posted as Senior VP & Head of Markets. Additionally, Mr. Sumar founded Convexity Analytics in 2022, through which he has served as a finance executive for two Calgary-based technology companies, in addition to engagements with various regional financial institutions. Mr. Sumar attained his B.A. in Economics, his MBA from Dalhousie University and is a Doctor of Business Candidate at the University of Calgary with his dissertation focused on blockchain-based asset tokenisation.

“Questor builds tangible products and services that make zero emissions a reality for its customers. I’m proud of the energy Alberta provides the world and the energy technology created here at home to make it more sustainable globally.” says Mr. Sumar.

