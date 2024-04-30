OTC Markets Group Welcomes Osprey Solana Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Osprey Solana Trust (OTCQX: OSOL), an open ended Delaware Grantor Trust that invests substantially all of its assets in SOL, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Osprey Solana Trust upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Osprey Solana Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OSOL.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are happy to reach this additional milestone and begin OTCQX trading of our Solana Trust. We look forward to continuing our relationship with OTC Markets through our efforts to make crypto investing more accessible to the public," said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds.

About Osprey Solana Trust

Osprey Solana Trust is an open ended Delaware Grantor Trust that invests substantially all of its assets in SOL, the native token of the Solana Network. The Trusts's goal is to track the performance of SOL less any expenses incurred. Elgible investors can invest in a Private Placement at the corresponding NAV. Osprey Funds, LLC is the Sponsor and manager of the Trust and Delaware Trust Company serves as Trustee.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com