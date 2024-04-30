Aclaris Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024 and to Provide Corporate Update

WAYNE, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, after the closing of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to provide a corporate update. The conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by logging into the “Investors” page of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com, prior to the event. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

