Plum Brings Talent Intelligence Platform to UNLEASH America

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum
WHAT: Will show how its award-winning solutions solve HR’s biggest challenges at UNLEASH America.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 7 – Thursday, May 9, 2024
WHERE: Caesars Forum
3911 S Koval Lane
Las Vegas, Nev.
Plum will exhibit in Booth No. 182.

DETAILS:
In today’s dynamic market, HR and talent teams continue to do more with less, challenged to enhance job fit, boost engagement and increase retention. Yet, many organizations rely on outdated approaches to these persistent challenges, making meaningful progress nearly impossible.

During UNLEASH America, the Plum team will be on-site to demonstrate how its award-winning solutions help empower HR and talent teams by giving them access to the data and intelligence they need. Using the science of Industrial/Organizational Psychology and psychometric testing, Plum provides actionable insights across the employee lifecycle to support team optimization, leadership potential, internal mobility, succession planning and more. Conference attendees are encouraged to meet Plum representatives at Booth No. 182 to see the solution in action.

Plum will also host “Neon Nights with Chad & Cheese” on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at The Neon Museum. For additional event information and waitlist registration, visit https://use.plum.io/neonnights-waistlist.

About Plum
Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.


Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group for Plum
kate@devonpr.com

Primary Logo

