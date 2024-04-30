PRESS RELEASE

CHARM Therapeutics appoints Dr Nicholas Edmunds as Chief Development Officer, Head of Pre-Clinical Development

LONDON – 30 April 2024 -- CHARM Therapeutics (“CHARM”, “The Company”), a protein-ligand intelligence company turning prediction into impactful medicines, today announces the appointment of Dr Nicholas Edmunds as Chief Development Officer, Head of Pre-Clinical Development.

In this role, he will be responsible for advancing CHARM’s proprietary oncology programs towards the clinic and building out a broader translational pharmacology and preclinical development capability.

Dr Edmunds has more than two decades of experience in preclinical development, translational research, and drug discovery. He joins CHARM Therapeutics after holding several senior positions, including his most recent role as Chief Technology Officer at Mission Therapeutics, a company focused on developing novel DUB inhibitors for serious diseases including Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease. In this position, he contributed to the development of the company’s proprietary drug discovery platform.

Prior to joining Mission Therapeutics, Dr Edmunds worked as the Head of New Modalities, Drug Safety and Metabolism at AstraZeneca. He also spent 12 years at Pfizer working within Discovery and Preclinical Development functions in both the UK and the US. Dr Edmunds also holds a BSc in Pharmacology from the University of Leeds and a PhD from the University of Bath.

Laksh Aithani, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of CHARM Therapeutics, said: “On behalf of the entire team, I would like to warmly welcome Nick. DragonFold, our unique protein-ligand intelligence platform, optimizes protein-ligand binding interactions and offers category-leading accuracy in co-folding prediction. We want to leverage DragonFold to discover innovative new treatments in oncology; Nick’s expertise in drug discovery and translational development will be of immense value as we continue to evolve our platform and further develop our proprietary pipeline.”

Dr Nicholas Edmunds, Chief Development Officer, Head of Pre-Clinical Development at CHARM Therapeutics, said: “CHARM is tackling the hardest challenges in the optimization of protein-ligand interactions in order to create powerful new medicines. With a unique blend of deep learning computing, small molecule chemistry, structural sciences and cancer biology expertise, CHARM is at the forefront of creating the game-changing medicines of the future. I am incredibly excited to be playing a part in this transformation of the biopharma paradigm and look forward to working with the whole team.”

About CHARM Therapeutics

CHARM Therapeutics is a protein-ligand intelligence company turning advanced protein-ligand prediction into impactful medicines.

CHARM’s advanced protein-ligand prediction platform, DragonFold, provides unique 3D insights into the dynamic structure of the protein-ligand binding interactions, with the potential for profound impacts on the design of novel molecules and delivery of new medicines.

The Company’s initial focus is novel small molecules to treat cancer, but the technology is potentially applicable to many other therapeutic areas.

Cambridge and London-based CHARM has raised $70 million to date and is building an interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial team, combining leaders from the fields of AI and biotechnology. It is supported by high quality international investors including OrbiMed, F-Prime Capital, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, NVIDIA and Grep VC For more information, please visit: www.charmtx.com