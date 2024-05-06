Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is a Trusted Senior Living Community Near Centerville, OH
Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township, near Centerville, OH, is a reputable community providing quality care and a vibrant lifestyle for seniors.CENTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is proud to be a trusted senior living community serving residents near Centerville, OH. They offer the best senior home care for individuals seeking an assisted residence that offers independent living with access to care when required.
Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is the perfect elderly care home for individuals seeking independent living in a safe, comfortable environment. Their assisted residence is designed to make life easier for seniors, ensuring they can access everything they need to enjoy the best life possible. This senior living community features a dining hall, housekeeping and laundry service, a beauty salon, a barber shop, an active volunteer program, and a regular activity schedule. They aim to keep senior residents active and engaged.
Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is dedicated to providing the best senior home care near Centerville, OH, ensuring seniors can live their later years in peace and safety. Their experienced team offers dependable care and assistance for senior residents in their senior living community.
Anyone interested in learning about their senior living community can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township website or calling 1-937-438-0054.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is a dedicated senior living environment offering assisted living, memory care, and more. Their experienced team ensures residents feel comfortable and enjoy the best quality of life during retirement. Seniors enjoy independent living arrangements with all the amenities that make senior living more enjoyable.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township
Address: 6800 Paragon Road
City: Dayton
State: OH
Zip code: 45459
Telephone number: 1-937-438-0054
Email address: info@fairmontwashingtontownship.com
