Charlie Leeson

Charlie is Executive Assistant to Hannah White, Director of the Institute for Government. He helps the Director and Deputy Director deliver their work to make government more effective.

Charlie has an MA in Music, specialising in historical and political musicology in twentieth-century Britain and France. His master’s thesis explored the role of classical music in influencing domestic attitudes towards the British Empire preceding, during and following decolonisation, and elsewhere he has researched the politicisation of sacred music in Paris’ major cathedrals.

Before working at the Institute, Charlie was an assistant artist manager at a London-based classical music agency, looking after the diaries, logistics and rehearsal plans for 11 international artists. He joined the IfG in March 2024.
 

