PLN, Huawei Establish Joint Innovation Center, Strengthening Digital Foundation for the Energy Transition
“JIC is aimed to plot every technical, strategic, operational and investment challenge. In this way, every challenge can be addressed, mitigated, and managed so that we can move forward and bring energy transition to fruition,” Darmawan said at the JIC Milestone Ceremony, in South Jakarta.
Darmawan elaborated that since its inception five months ago, the JIC has played a pivotal role in the advancement of numerous pilot initiatives. These include the implementation of IoT technology within the distribution network known as Intelligence Distribution Solution (IDS), integrated with One Fiber Multi-Services (1FMS). Looking ahead, the JIC plans to further enhance operations by introducing smart inspection methods for transmission networks, advancing digital network operations, and bolstering human resources proficient in the latest technologies.
Darmawan further revealed that JIC will also support the Accelerated Renewable Energy Development (ARED) scheme in accelerating the energy transition. Through ARED, PLN builds a reliable electricity system equipped with a smart grid to integrate generation, transmission, distribution and customer service systems.
“Through smart grid, we have the capability to synchronize the operation of energy storage systems, such as batteries, as base-load solutions to address the intermittency challenges posed by new renewable energy (EBT). This also allows the transmission of electricity from EBT sources situated in remote locations to the demand center,” Darmawan said.
On top of that, Huawei's Vice President & CEO of Electric Power Digitalization, David Sun, hopes that the various achievements of the JIC will be beneficial for the electricity industry in Indonesia, especially for PLN and in improving corporate efficiency and customer service.
“In the journey of driving digital transformation in PLN, JIC plays an important role. One of the technologies that we bring in this collaboration is the development of 1FMS, which we believe will become a world-class benchmark in the future,” David Sun.
