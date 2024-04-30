PLN, Huawei Establish Joint Innovation Center, Strengthening Digital Foundation for the Energy Transition

Jakarta (ANTARA) - PT PLN (Persero) states their persistence in its transformation into digital-centric enterprises and advancing electricity system technology in harmony with the energy transition's momentum. One manifestation of this dedication is materialized through the collaboration project with PT Huawei Tech Investment in the Joint Innovation Center (JIC), laying down the groundwork for pioneering electricity technology development within the ICT.





praised JIC’s progress and innovation in responding to the digitalization needs faced by PLN since its inauguration in November 2023. He regards this collaboration as a milestone in how the global community unites to fight the climate change crisis.

“JIC is aimed to plot every technical, strategic, operational and investment challenge. In this way, every challenge can be addressed, mitigated, and managed so that we can move forward and bring energy transition to fruition,” Darmawan said at the JIC Milestone Ceremony, in South Jakarta.

Darmawan elaborated that since its inception five months ago, the JIC has played a pivotal role in the advancement of numerous pilot initiatives. These include the implementation of IoT technology within the distribution network known as Intelligence Distribution Solution (IDS), integrated with One Fiber Multi-Services (1FMS). Looking ahead, the JIC plans to further enhance operations by introducing smart inspection methods for transmission networks, advancing digital network operations, and bolstering human resources proficient in the latest technologies.

PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo

Darmawan further revealed that JIC will also support the Accelerated Renewable Energy Development (ARED) scheme in accelerating the energy transition. Through ARED, PLN builds a reliable electricity system equipped with a smart grid to integrate generation, transmission, distribution and customer service systems.

“Through smart grid, we have the capability to synchronize the operation of energy storage systems, such as batteries, as base-load solutions to address the intermittency challenges posed by new renewable energy (EBT). This also allows the transmission of electricity from EBT sources situated in remote locations to the demand center,” Darmawan said.

Huawei's Vice President & CEO of Electric Power Digitalization, David Sun

On top of that, Huawei's Vice President & CEO of Electric Power Digitalization, David Sun, hopes that the various achievements of the JIC will be beneficial for the electricity industry in Indonesia, especially for PLN and in improving corporate efficiency and customer service.

“In the journey of driving digital transformation in PLN, JIC plays an important role. One of the technologies that we bring in this collaboration is the development of 1FMS, which we believe will become a world-class benchmark in the future,” David Sun.

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024