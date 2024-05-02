First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

First and Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $278.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “First and Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the first and last mile delivery market size is predicted to reach $278.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the first and last mile delivery market is due to rising e-commerce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest first and last mile delivery market share. Major players in the first and last mile delivery market include FedEx Corporation, DHL Global Forwarding, Cargo Carriers Limited, J&J Global Limited, United Parcel Services Inc., Concargo Private Limited.

First and Last Mile Delivery Market Segments

• By Type: Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods

• By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle

• By End Use: Chemical, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Hi Tech Product, Food And Beverage, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global first and last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

First-and last-mile delivery refers to the transportation of completed goods from the factory to a distribution center and an end customer. It is the supply chain that signifies the beginning and end of the fulfillment process. They are used for the transportation of goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Characteristics

3. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Trends And Strategies

4. First and Last Mile Delivery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size And Growth

……

27. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

