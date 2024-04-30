Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at Black Business Council Summit Dinner, 30 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, deliver the keynote address at the annual Black Business Council (BBC) Summit Dinner.

The BBC summit is convened under the theme “30 Years of Democracy – lessons learned and plans for the next 30 Years."

The BBC is the over-arching confederation that represents black professionals, business associations, and chambers.

The objective of the BBC is to lobby government on policy related matters and to play an advocacy role where policies are in place in order to accelerate the participation of black business in the mainstream economy.

Media enquiries: Ms Masedi Sesele, BBC Stakeholder and Communications Manager - 066 588 2464

