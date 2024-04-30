Minister Zizi Kodwa leads ministerial outreach programme to hand over sports facilities at Tsogo Secondary School, North West, 2 May

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Zizi Kodwa, invites members of the media to a Ministerial Outreach Programme to hand over school sport facilities at Tsogo Secondary School in Mmakau, Madibeng Local Municipality, on Thursday, 2 May 2024.

This Ministerial Outreach Programme, in which the Minister and Deputy Minister formally hand over sports facilities commissioned by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture through its agencies, continues interventions by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture develop schools in rural communities, and to make school sport the bedrock of sports development.

To confirm attendance, members of the media should contact Mr Litha Mpondwana on 064 802 3003 or email LithaM@dsac.gov.za.

Details of this engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 2 May 2024

Venue: Tsogo Secondary School, Mmakau, Madibeng Local Municipality, North West

Time: 8:30 AM to 11AM

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925